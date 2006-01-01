Oregon Officials: Damaging Winds Possible on Coast, Portland, Inland

Published 11/17/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The Portland office of the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a pair of special statements this weekend regarding strong winds coming to the coast, to Portland, as well as some extremely heavy rains. All are set to come in Sunday and Monday.(Above: Cape Kiwanda, Pacfic City)

Gusts in coastal communities may be up around 70 mph in places like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Garibaldi, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence. The headlands could receive as much as 100 mph gusts – making this the strongest storm in about a year, according to many regional meteorologists.

Monday will get extremely windy for the Willamette Valley area, such as Portland, Salem, Silverton and Eugene, with sustained winds around 30 mph and gusts up around 45 mph, according to the NWS.

However, for the Oregon coast, a stronger warning was issued. (at right, a stormy Cannon Beach).

“It would not be surprising to see hurricane force winds with this storm, particularly along the beaches and exposed headlands,” the NWS said. “Confidence on the strength of this front is moderate to high.”

The NWS said this will make travel along Highway 101 between the coastal towns difficult, as well as in the coast range, which could see similar wind conditions.

For Portland and other inland cities, the NWS said it is possible wind gusts will be higher than 45 mph, depending on what the storm front does as it comes through the area.

“Periods of heavy rain Sunday night through Wednesday with the possibility of minor flooding Monday through Thursday for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon,” the NWS said.

This may cause drainage issues on urban streets.

On the coast, it will be a major storm wave watching opportunity – if you can deal with your car being bounced around – as 28-foot waves are expected.

These large tides and heavy rains may cause flooding along the Oregon coast as well.

The NWS said all this crazy weather could impact holiday travel for Thanksgiving.

“Residents and travelers on the busy holiday travel week should stay tuned to the latest forecasts as future watches or warning are expected,” the NWS said.

Affected areas include central Oregon (which will get snow at higher elevations); Portland, Salem, Eugene, Corvallis, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Newport, Florence, Coos Bay.

More Oregon Coast weather updates here. General Oregon weather here.

Near Arch Cape

Lincoln City

Click here to see time lapse of a nasty sneaker wave.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted