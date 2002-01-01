Firebrand Guitarist Stillway Performs on Central Oregon Coast

Published 09/30/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - Those who enjoy engaging guitar riffs and wry humor will be pleased with the central Oregon coast's Lincoln City Cultural Center on Friday, October 4. The occasion? The encore performance of guitar great Jamie Stillway, with a solo concert in the LCCC Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 pm, with the music to start at 7 pm.

While she’s in Lincoln City, Jamie Stillway will also give a guitar workshop, for players of all levels. It will begin at 11 am on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the lower level classroom at the cultural center, 540 NE Hwy. 101. The price is $35. For details, call the center at 541-994-9994.

Stillway grew up on an apple orchard in rural Minnesota, and didn't begin her quest to play the guitar until she was 13 years old. As the old adage says, “better late than never,” and indeed this held true for Stillway, who started studying classical guitar in high school while still attempting to master the great guitar riffs of the seventies. After receiving a degree in film studies from the University of California at Santa Barbara, Stillway put her dashed dreams of being an Oscar winning cinematographer aside, and began to study with the great ragtime and blues picker Kenny Sultan.

After a brief stint in Denver as a rhythm guitarist in a gypsy jazz group, Stillway relocated to Portland, Oregon. In 2002, she formed an acoustic guitar duo with resonator slide man, Ben Bonham, and the duo snared serious accolades from all corners.

As music critic Don Campbell of the Oregonian aptly reported, “Jamie Stillway not only comps big, fat, swinging and expensive jazz chords but picks with a ferocity that would make Django proud. If she's not grinning ear to ear during her solos, she should be. Her technique is commanding and artful, and she possesses a gypsy soul that would be at home in 1930s Paris, or busking on the streets of Dallas.”

In 2005, Stillway released her debut solo CD, “Mell of a Hess,” which featured many guest musicians from the Portland area, and was picked up for national distribution by Burnside Distribution. Jazz Times magazine noted: "Mixing up genres without pretension, the nimble Stillway moves freely and with wit and creative restlessness, between the worlds of, say, Leo Kottke and Django Reinhardt."

More about Lincoln City below, including the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted