Published 07/16/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Staying the night at the Oregon coast is definitely among life's finest pleasures. But what about actually viewing your lodging at night? Have you ever thought to take a good gander at this place under moonlight or starlight? Or even check the after-dark view nearby?

Some mega surprises are in store. It's yet another new way to look at the Oregon coast.

The view from near the Surfsand Resort in Cannon Beach is up top. Right near Haystack Rock, you can see some pretty amazing things. At night, however, the most interesting lighting effects emerge, such as this beautiful but esoteric scene. The Surfsand is a full-service upscale contemporary hotel, coming with an indoor swimming pool, iPod docks, deep soaking tubs, beachfront deck and a seasonal cabana service that is, of course, only useful in the daylight. 148 West Gower. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-547-6100. www.surfsand.com

Pacific City is not exactly a happenin' place at night. But the nocturnal beaches host a few surprises. There's the upscale Cottages at Cape Kiwanda overlooking the famed Haystack Rock and the cape itself, which sometimes can get literally bathed in starlight after sun goes down. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com

Cannon Beach has its share of lovely lodgings, to be sure. A ways after dusk, this is the glow that The Ocean Lodge takes on. 888-777-4047. 503-436-2241. 2864 Pacific Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.theoceanlodge.com

One of the more spectacular little secrets of places to stay on the Oregon coast is Weiss Paradise Suites in Seaside. Not just because of all the uber-charming details that create all kinds of coziness in these slightly historic cottages. The place – quite literally – blooms during the summer. Hundreds, maybe thousands of flowers and plants are crawling all over these little terraces in astounding abundance. At night, however, there's a whole new mystical vibe achieved by a combination of the lighting and the flowers. If you're staying here and come back to your room after dark, be prepared to momentarily feel as if you've wandered into Wonderland. 741 S. Downing St., Seaside. 800-738-6691. www.SeasideSuites.com

In the tiny north Oregon coast town of Wheeler, you're not actually on the beach. But the Nehalem Bay has some unique mystical qualities that come out even more at night. This can be especially advantageous to those staying at Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina, which is right on the water. Spending a calming moment in the dark amidst this kind of glow is rather priceless. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. www.wheeleronthebay.com

Downtown Manzanita is definitely a place where the sidewalks roll up at night, except for some weekends when the wine bar and the San Dune Pub buzz with some creative activity. There's something about this tiny burgh that shimmers after dark, however, even in its complete silence. One of those local favorite lodgings is Sunset Vacation Rentals, with a huge array of rental homes throughout the area. Even after their main office has closed, however, it's part of that otherworldly gleam. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

In Manzanita, the San Dune Inn (not to be confused with the local pub) is sort of a wonderland all its own, with bikes, games, beach toys and a bevy of other fun and sometimes offbeat extras. At night, however, let nature cast its light on the place – like the moon, a touch of coastal fog on an otherwise cloudless night and a touch of distant streetlamps – and you have this positively engaging, even hypnotic scene that could be straight out of a fantasy movie. www.sandune-inn-manzanita.com . 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita. 503-368-5163.

