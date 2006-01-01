Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup Tomorrow Postponed Due to High Winds

Published 09/27/2013

(Oregon Coast) - SOLVE announced today that the Fall Beach Cleanup, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday September 28, will be postponed at all sites along the Oregon Coast due to the extreme weather conditions being forecast by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service has posted advisories for 65-70 MPH winds and possible flooding in areas along Hwy 101.

The inland river cleanup in inland Oregon is still a go, say officials.

"The safety of all of our volunteers is our first priority," said Maureen Fisher, SOLVE's Executive Director. "We are contacting everyone who has registered for the coastal sites and getting the word out to all of our partners in the cleanup."

The SOLVE Beach and Riverside Cleanup, presented by the Oregon Lottery, will go ahead at all of the inland sites this Saturday. Anyone who had planned to go to the beach is invited to join in at one of these sites and can find the list of available locations on the SOLVE website.

"We are already working with each of the coordinators for the 47 sites along the coast to reschedule a cleanup in the next few weeks. After this storm there will be even more trash and debris on the beaches for us all to clean up," added Fisher. "Anytime volunteers want to clean up Oregon's beaches, SOLVE will gladly support those efforts."

The National Weather Service recently upgraded its high wind advisories for the coast. These wind watches are for the towns of Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City, Tillamook, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats, and more.

See more Oregon coast weather here. Below, more storm photographs of the Oregon coast.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted