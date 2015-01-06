Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

A cuddly pet- and family-friendly beauty that boasts a host of complimentary fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among other things. Immaculate rooms - great sense of fun and quirkiness. Free wi-fi. There are also free movies. Small pet fee.

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

 

Updated: 7 Small Quakes off Oregon Coast; Tsunami Survival Tips

Published 06/01/2015 at 6:31 PM PDT - Updated 06/02/2015 at 6:20 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Seven shallow earthquakes caused a bit of shake, rattle and roll beneath the waves off the Oregon coast in just a little over 24 hours, but they were not of sufficient size to create a tsunami and barely large enough to be felt onshore.

They were centered a little less than 300 miles west of Newport, clocking in between 5.9 down to a 4.2 magnitude. The first hit at 11:52 p.m., with three smaller aftershocks after that. The highest, a magnitude 5.9, occurred Monday at 1:11 p.m. Two others occurred after that.

All five occurred about six miles beneath the ocean floor, which the USGS said is fairly typical of this area. This is the spot where the Juan de Fuca plate is slowly separating from the Pacific Plate, causing small quakes to happen with regularity. The USGS said this is nothing new, nor is it a precursor to something larger. These quake clusters happen occasionally and they are harmless. The USGS said it takes a 7.0 quake to create a tsunami.

In fact, they are predicting more smaller aftershocks in the coming hours and days. Often, these larger events are followed by dozens of smaller quakes. You can keep track of these in real time at the Oregon Coast Live Earthquake Tsunami page.

However, these fault lines will one day create a massive earthquake, likely in the magnitude 9 range, say scientists. That is the same magnitude that hit Japan in March 2011, and it is expected to create a devastating tsunami for the Oregon coast. Scientists say such a quake off this shoreline will be felt not just throughout Oregon but in Washington, California, Idaho and even Montana.

The last such quake happened off the Oregon coast in 1700, corresponding with records of a tsunami hitting Japan. Scientists say this coastline has received one of these larger quakes about every 300 – 500 years.

Oregon officials are quick to remind the public what to do in case of an earthquake on the Oregon coast, saying “know your tsunami escape route.”

Ali Ryan, earth science information officer for the Oregon Department of Geology and
Mineral Industries (DOGAMI), said if an earthquake hits while you're on the beach, a tsunami is right behind. You likely have as little as 15 minutes to make it to higher ground.

Ryan said as soon as the ground stops shaking, you need to bolt for a spot as high as possible above the waves.

“You’ll get to an assembly area much faster if you’re already familiar with the evacuation route,” Ryan said.

Using roads will likely be impossible, so you'll have to be prepared to go on foot. Take note of the tsunami evacuation signs along the coast towns. This is particularly important in towns like Seaside or Cannon Beach, where about 75 percent of the attractions and businesses are in the tsunami zone.

“Incorporating the route into a regular exercise routine or exploring a different route on
every visit to the coast is a good way to get to know those paths to higher ground,” Ryan said.

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

