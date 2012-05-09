Weird Fall Weather: Look for Summer on the Coast Through October

Published 09/05/2012

(Oregon Coast) – For some reason, it does not get talked about much, if at all. Yet it's likely the most attractive, enticing time of year on the coast, with the warmest weather and most tempting conditions in many other ways. (Above: near Depoe Bay)

September and October are generally what is known as the “Second Summer on the Oregon Coast,” a time when temps are at their absolute warmest, skies are bluest, the waves at their most tranquil – plus there's a lack of crowds and lodging prices start to nosedive. You'll find this sort of hidden treasure sitting in plain sight, actually, all around you until about the middle of October, when things start to abruptly shift to more autumn-like weather patterns.

But before then, it's downright balmy on these beaches, and you're pretty likely to have them to yourself. (Above: Cannon Beach in Second Summer)

All this isn't lost on locals, who say it's the best time of year. Among them is Keith Chandler, manager of Seaside Aquarium.

“This time of year is why many of us live here,” Chandler said. “The crowds have gone and we’ve got these warm beaches mostly to ourselves. It kind of makes me want to ask you to not say anything about it.”

It doesn't mean that every day will be this way, but this is the typical pattern for September and early October. While the Portland area and other parts of inland Oregon start to cool off, the coast actually starts to warm up – matching inland Oregon's temps. This happens every year about this time – really like clockwork.

Between Yachats and Florence

The science behind the second summer is a set of coinciding weather circumstances. The valley cools off, but coastal waters have been warmed up by the season’s heat. This evens out the temperature differences between the two, allowing warmer air flows from the east and from California to help warm things up even more. This evening out of temperatures also decreases upwelling, which in turn decreases wind.

Meanwhile, less differences in temperature kill out that phenomena that sucks in unevaporated air off the ocean, which is what makes things look so foggy during the summer.

Ironically, this is when kids have to be back in school. But many families have caught onto this phenomenon and weekends in September can be almost as packed as summer weekends.

In fact, Seaside lodgings don't even go down in price hardly at all during this time. The demand remains to steady through to late September. Other cities like Cannon Beach, Newport, Yachats, Depoe Bay or Lincoln City definitely get a little lower – some more so than others.

A good rule of thumb is that the more expensive the place, the more it will drop in price. Less expensive hotels or motels will drop less.

Weekdays, however, mean very sparse crowds but very inviting temperatures. In fact, close to the tide line, along the actual beaches, is where it can be the warmest. Thanks to the reflective qualities of the ocean, the sand and a lack of wind, it can feel as much as 15 degrees warmer.

