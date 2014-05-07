Four Depoe Bay Spots You Don't Know, Central Oregon Coast

Published 07/05/2014


(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – This central Oregon coast hotspot is full of remarkable sights, and crammed with almost a day's worth of exploration, if you count the ten miles between Gleneden Beach and Cape Foulweather. (Above: North Point cliffs).

But looking for something a little different in Depoe Bay? While the whale watch tours, visitor attractions like the spouting horn and all the shopping in downtown provide plenty of distractions, there's so much more than meets the eye here.

Within Depoe Bay city limits, there is the North Point and the South Point areas – both enclosed by residential streets, so be cautious and courteous while parking.


North Point is found by Sunset Avenue at the northern end of town, and it's where a host of wild and wowing cliffs get constantly smacked by tumultuous waves. During heavier oceanic bombardments, you can actually feel the basalt rocks rattle slightly. It's awe-inspiring.


Tons of shapes for exploration are found here, and you might even encounter a whale close up here. Be very careful in this area, however, as the rocky areas are steep, sharp and it's not hard to slip into the raging sea if you get too close to the edge.


Like a pair of bookends, South Point is much like its northern partner – but more slippery. So be even more careful. It's found by South Point Ave. just after Depoe Bay's southern end gives way to Highway 101.


Otter Crest Loop is easily missed, and two or more really incredible hidden spots lurk here. It's easy to pass this area up as you first spot it because it shows up as simply a gravel pullout just south of Rocky Creek State Park, with a tiny road meandering off into what looks like a residential neighborhood. There are homes here – but much more.

First, the gravel pulllout is Rodea Point and full of tons of stunning ocean drama moments on a consistent basis. While this spot is slightly unknown, it's still more traveled than the rest of the secrets here.


Head down Otter Crest Loop road and just before it becomes a one-way you'll encounter the Ben Jones Bridge and its pullout viewpoint. Craggy cliffs plunge into an always mesmerizing ocean here, with the waves often doing some impressive pyrotechnics.

A bit further southward, as the road narrows into one lane, one insanely dramatic view after another pops into sight. Some show off rocky beaches you'll never get to see in person. Others provide entrancing views of Cape Foulweather. Really, there's about a dozen or so hidden spots here, but you'll have to go exploring for yourself.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
