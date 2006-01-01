The Things That Seaside, Oregon Hides After Dusk

Published 09/20/2012

(Seaside, Oregon) – One of the many aspects about the Oregon coast that is downright fascinating is that no two days are ever alike. The beaches change constantly – sometimes drastically from one day to the next. The weather wanders up and down the spectrum, changing the views even further.

And no two moments of dusk are ever the same on the Oregon coast. Even on a cloudy, slightly murky day like Tuesday, there's a lot going on after the sun goes down than many people will ever see or notice. Such was the case in Seaside this evening.

As that glorious Second Summer weather took a break from all the sunshine and blue skies, the north coast settled into a kind of cloudy, semi-foggy haze on Tuesday, hiding the sunset from the wanting, waiting eyes of tourists who had just arrived along the beaches in anticipation of the same glorious conditions that had caused the coast to swell in population over the weekend. Instead, this was a colder, fuzzier coastline, filled with clouds but some weak spots in those layers that allowed the sun to hint that it was still there, even if only periodically.

Tillamook Head was covered in a funky colored haze as the sun waned. The beaches become lit less by the filtered sunlight and instead colored by the street lamps and business district of downtown Seaside, resulting in an increasing inundation of blues and then purples.

The scene would change rapidly along this beach. Even the dunes and dunegrass acquired some odd shadings amidst this foggy sunset.

As night fell further, the purples turned more reddish or pink. The sky and sand were cast in some wild, ethereal glows, if you were watching.

Even Tillamook Head seemed to get into the act. It too changed colors around the clouds that hovered around it.

It all goes to show there's a lot more to sunsets on the Oregon coast than meets the eye – even if there are a lot of clouds. Be ready to take some long exposures with your camera. You never know what you'll encounter.

For more about Seaside lodging and hotels see below. See more about the area at the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Seaside hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted