Savor Cannon Beach Fest a Feast of Wine and Culinary Feats on Oregon Coast

Published 02/22/2014

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Four days of extravagant wining and dining on the Oregon coast are approaching as Cannon Beach readies itself for the Savor Cannon Beach festival, happening March 6 to 9.

It's comprised of wine tasting events, wine dinners and a wine walk featuring dozens of Northwest wineries, along with arts events all over the north Oregon coast town. Some events focus on specific themes.

The event kicks off with the Thursday Night Throwdown, where participants taste twelve select wines (two of each varietal) to determine their favorites. Other events include the Battle of the Blends featuring four red and four white wine blends from the Northwest.

Friday features the What Varietal Is It? event, which includes a blind tasting. Battle of the Blends also happens that day the public gets to pick their faves.

A highlight on Sunday is the Sparkling Wine and Brunch Bites, where you can sample Northwest sparkling wines and tantalizing tidbits from local restaurants.

On Saturday, the highlight is the Savor Cannon Beach Wine Walk featuring approximately 40 Northwest wineries pouring tastings at art galleries, restaurants and retail shops, all within easy waking distance in this compact beach community.

Also on Thursday, the first day of the festival, Cannon Beach's Stephanie Inn will host a four-course winemaker's dinner featuring Zerba Cellars. 2740 South Pacific. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-633-3466. www.stephanieinn.com

Meanwhile, look for special wine dinners and pairings at various restaurants in town. Other businesses host a Tasting Tour featuring free or low cost tastings ranging from chocolates and olive oils to specialty salts. Local retails shops and galleries host events of their design over the course of the weekend, featuring individualistic takes on the culinary themes of the festival.

However, Cannon Beach is keeping it small in scale and a little exclusive. Festival events are intimate and limited in size with only about 100 tickets available for tasting events and 500 tickets for the Saturday wine walk.

Festival Passes good for six wine tasting events including the Saturday, March 8 Wine Walk are $119 or purchase $30 individual tickets for just the Wine Walk online at: savorcannonbeach.com. (888) 609-6051.

