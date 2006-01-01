Portland, Coast, Valleys to Get Loads of Rain, Says NWS Bulletin

Published 10/27/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a special statement about a whole lotta rain coming to the Portland area, as well as Oregon coast range, the beaches, the Gorge and the Cascades, as well as southern Washington. Heavy rains are expected early next week and this weekend across the region, bringing as much as five to six inches of rain. (Above: Arch Cape, near Cannon Beach)

It's going to mean swollen rivers and streams, and definitely some clogged drains in the Portland area.

“A series of increasingly wet weather disturbances will be impacting southwest Washington and northwest Oregon beginning Saturday and continuing through at least Monday,” the NWS said in its bulletin. ”While river flooding is not expected at this time, there will likely be some sharp rises on some of the faster responding rivers that drain the Cascades and Coast Range, as well as on the smaller streams and creeks.”

Clogged drains are likely, the NWS said, given the amount of leaves on the ground, so some urban flooding could occur.

The Cascades and the Oregon coast range mountains are likely to get the most rain, up to five or six inches. In the inland valleys it should only be about an inch of rain.

The weather alert covers coastal towns such as Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats and down to Florence and Lane County beaches.

“Be prepared for wet weather and use caution while out driving this weekend,” the NWS said.

The Oregon coast area can expect around three inches of rain, the NWS said in its forecast. Winds will be low to moderate throughout the weekend, around 10 to 24 mph, in areas like Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Yachats and Florence.

