Free Classical Quartet Concerts Fill the Air on Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/21/2015 at 5:34 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Early July is a time you can hit the cool beaches of the central Oregon coast and turn up the heat on culture, with a series of classical string quartet concerts in Lincoln City from July 6 to 11.

Throughout the week of July 6th, the Evergreen String Quartet will perform free, informal, interactive concerts in unconventional venues throughout Lincoln City; including the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, Driftwood Library, the Lincoln City Cultural Center and Connie Hansen’s Gardens. Through partnerships with local nonprofit organizations and other community hubs, the quartet hopes to share quality performances of classical chamber music with a wide range of people in a spirit of generosity and fun. They firmly believe that classical music is for everyone, and are passionate about bringing music to communities of people who ordinarily wouldn’t or couldn’t come to a concert.

Violinist Emily Cole, a member of the Evergreen String Quartet

Anne Hall, executive Director of the North Lincoln County Historical Museum agrees with this philosophy.

“When we were given the opportunity to host a performance at the museum, at no cost, we could not believe our good fortune,” Hall said. “It was just the kind of cultural experience we were hoping to bring to our community for our 50th Anniversary celebration. People, especially children, will have the opportunity to hear classical music performed live, perhaps for the first time in their lives. Music can have a huge impact on children. It can enable them to see beyond a sometimes grim reality to a level of human experience that can inspire them to seek the best in themselves and their world. This performance will not only benefit Lincoln City residents it will also benefit the many tourists who will be visiting our city. We are extremely grateful to Rose Hashimoto and the Evergreen String Quartet for making these amazing performances possible.”

The Evergreen String Quartet (Lucia Atkinson and Emily Cole, violins; Rose Hashimoto, viola; Hannah Pressley, cello) is a group of young professional musicians from the Pacific Northwest. The members of the quartet currently play in the Oregon Symphony, the Portland Opera Orchestra, the West Virginia Symphony, and other well-regarded ensembles.

Concert Schedule: Monday, July 6: Concert at the Driftwood Public Library 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 7: Concert at the Lincoln City Cultural Center 7 p.m. Friday, July 10: The Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11: North Lincoln County Historical Museum at 1 p.m.

Location addresses: Driftwood Library, 801 SW HWY 101; Lincoln City Cultural Center: 540 NE HWY 101; Connie Hansen Gardens: 1931 NW 33rd St.; North Lincoln County Historical Museum: 4907 SW HWY 101. More information at 541-996-6614.

More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted