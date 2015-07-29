Holistic Health and Psychic Fair on Central Oregon Coast This Weekend

Published 07/29/2015 at 4:04 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yacthats, Oregon) – If you're psychic, then you'd already know. But for those who aren't, the 19th Annual Pathways to Transformation Holistic Health, Psychic and Crafts Fair is coming to the central Oregon coast on August 1 and 2. The fair happens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and at 9 a.m. on Sunday, in the engaging central Oregon coast village of Yachats.

Pathways to Transformation is the longest running and largest event of its type on the Oregon coast and is produced by Chuckling Cherubs Spiritual Ministry. Attendees have a great opportunity to explore all kinds of interesting products and services. This family friendly event offers something for everyone. It takes place in the Yachats Commons, a charming, refurbished vintage elementary school at 441 N Hwy 101 and 4th St., in Yachats, Oregon, The event program is available on line at www.chucklingcherubs.com.

The Yachats Commons will be filled with nearly 70 exhibitors from the Pacific Northwest and beyond featuring holistic health goods and services including cranio sacral and massage therapy, acupuncture, reflexology, medical intuitives, vibrational remedies, Kangen Alkalinized Restructured Water Systems, aromatherapy products, nutritional products, Bach Flower Remedies, Reiki healing sessions, crystal healings and more. Psychic and intuitive readers including Aura Photos, Tarot, Astrology, mediums, channeled readings, Sacred Stone Readings, Palmistry, Past Life readings, Mandala readings, Akashic Record readings and others.

There will be crystals, gemstones, wands, artifacts, drums, jewelry in several mediums; gift items and crafts including bath & body products, Joy Sphere Treasure Balls, sculptures, sun catchers, labyrinth information, handmade raw chocolates using Peruvian chocolate; hand-made organic make-up, products for beauty and home, Great Life by Lucinda All Natural Food Products, Multi-Pure Water Filtration Systems, crystal energy devices and more.

Several authors and their books in tow will be found, and visionary art which includes Ethereal Art, Spirit's Heart Art Coloring Books/Calendars and Mandala Art, along with music and meditation CDs.

Food will be offered in the on-site Spirit Cafe run by Lucinda Whitacre.

There are 22 educational and entertaining seminars and presentations throughout the weekend including: Experiential Presentation, Labyrinths: A Walking Meditation, by Healthy Lifestyle Coach, Larry Addison; Connecting The Head, The Heart & Your Belief Systems by Dale Lawrence, among others.

Violet Young, a spokesperson for the event, said the festival is put on by a group called Chuckling Cherubs.

“Chuckling Cherubs Spiritual Ministry is committed to helping facilitate personal and planetary healing, awareness, spiritual growth and love and we are tending to our mission by producing this event,” Young said. “The opening circle for the exhibitors raises the energy level and states the intention for love, health and prosperity for all who enter. Many visitors comment about the positive energy they feel in the building during the weekend event.”

Cost for the fair is a $3 weekend pass donation, which includes the 22 seminars and demonstrations. Kids are welcomed and there is free parking. For more information please call 541-547-4664 or go online to www.chucklingcherubs.com.

