Christmas Weather Week on Oregon Coast, Portland: Maybe Snow

Published 12/19/2013

(Oregon Coast) – As the first day of winter comes about, Portland may get snow and a rough commute Friday morning while the Oregon coast will be warmer but windier. However, neither areas are looking at a white Christmas. The good news is that holiday travel around northwest Oregon will be uneventful.

For Portland, the weather scene is a bit more dramatic on Friday but mellows quickly.

Some snow with a possibility of freezing rain could be hitting the lower elevations of places like Portland and the Willamette Valley overnight tonight and into Friday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting this won't amount to much, although almost a half inch of snow may accumulate for a time bit before the area is pelted by rain later on Friday.

Weather experts are saying to be prepared for a dicey, icy morning commute in the Portland area, however. School closures are a possibility.

The Oregon coast range is expected to get a couple inches of snow overnight, but this will also be gone by the afternoon.

Saturday through Christmas day look to be mostly rainy, quite heavy at times, but by Tuesday and Wednesday the Portland area cold be seeing some sun in between the clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 40's.

On the Oregon coast, things stay up around 50 degrees on Friday as things get icy inland. Winds could be as high as 30 mph sometimes as plenty of rain fills the day.

From there through Christmas, Oregon coast conditions are very similar to Portland – but rainier and windier. Temps will be up in the 40's as well. Christmas day and Christmas eve look to be partly sunny with some rain, according to the NWS.

Travel to and from the Oregon coast over the passes will be clear for those making the holiday trek.

Meanwhile, offshore waters of the Oregon coast have some small craft advisories though some of the week, but the waters off the Washington coast are under a gale warning into the weekend. See Oregon coast weather here; see general Oregon weather here. Find current highway and passes conditions Oregon coast road conditions page. More on the coast below:

