Extravagant Newport Foodie Event Puts the Oyster on a Pedestal

Published 10/22/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – Some 7,000 oysters will be served by at least 13 chefs from the central coast on Saturday, November 3, as the 12th Annual Oyster Cloyster again comes to Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium.

The Oyster Cloyster is the year's major benefit for the Oregon Coast Community College Foundation and the OCCC Aquarium Science program, but it's also the ultimate chef competition of the year. They compete for Top Chef through third place as well as People's Choice, a chance to win top honors for their culinary creations as well as elegant one-of a kind glass blown trophies created by Ryan Bledsoe, owner of the Edge Art Gallery.

Returning this year are some of last year’s winners, including Top Chef winner from Rogue Ales, Second Place winner from the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute, Third Place winner from the Shilo Inn and People’s Choice winner from Local Ocean. Also hoping to place in the competition this year are chefs from Angell Job Corp, La Maison, Luna Sea, Mist at Surftides, Ocean Bleu @ Gino’s, Pelican Pub & Brewery, Spirit Mountain Casino and Starfish Grill at Agate Beach Best Western.

The chefs are encouraged to use oysters from the Oregon Oyster Farm on the Yaquina Bay and most do. The only rule for the completion, however, is that the entry must feature the oyster in all its glory. Oysters can be served raw or they can be cooked in a variety of tempting ways.

For individuals whose palate does not appreciate oysters, there will be pulled pork sandwiches from Roadhouse 101, ribs and chicken from Pig Feathers, Clam Chowder from the Depoe Bay Chowder Bowl, assorted meat and cheese trays, and shrimp cocktails from Pacific Shrimp. Decadent desserts will be provided by Captain Dan’s Pirate Pastry Den, Nye Beach Sweets, My Petite Sweet, Side Door Café, Tables of Content and J.C. Thriftway.

The event offers complimentary coffee from Starbucks, punch and a no-host bar featuring wines from Kristin Hills Winery, Noble Estates Vineyards and Silver Falls Vineyards - plus Rogue Ales will be pouring several popular microbrews.

Live music will be provided by a variety of musicians: Liz Cable, guitarist and vocalist; Chayg’s haunting Ecuadorian music; and the recorder and string musical group, Lost in Time. OCCC music students will also provide guitar and piano music in the lobby. Donna Futrell-Baker and her bagpipes who will greet attendees at the Aquarium entrance.

“This is a not to be missed culinary extravaganza,“ said Wayne Tapp, event chairman. “ We have many loyal fans who come back year after year to see what new and exciting taste temptations the chefs have created from one of Oregon’s freshest products: oysters!”

The event concludes with the chef’s award ceremony, followed by announcing the winning tickets for the 12 baskets brimming with treasures. Each basket is valued at over $1,500 and includes a Sun Stone and Pearl necklace and earring set donated by Dust Devil Mining Co. Tickets sell for $10 each or 11 for $100. The proceeds are for benefit scholarships for OCCC Aquarium Science students.

Ticket price is $65 each or two for $125 with the price increasing to $75 per ticket on the evening of the event. It begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to the benefit event can be purchased through the college website at oregoncoastcc.org/oyster-cloyster using PayPal, or at TLC Federal Credit Union, the Oregon Coast Aquarium, Chuck's Video in Waldport, J.C. Market in Newport, the Newport Performing Arts Center, Lincoln City Cultural Center and Marine Discovery Tours in Newport. Call the Oyster Cloyster hotline at 541 867-8541 for more information.

Find Newport lodging below. More Newport photograhs below, or take the Newport Virtual Tour

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted