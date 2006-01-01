Oregon and Coast Travel Advice: Gas Prices Still Down a Bit

Published 06/22/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Gas prices continued to dip a bit this week in Oregon and along the Oregon coast, according to AAA. The national average is 10 cents higher than a year ago, while Oregon's average is 14 cents lower. (Above: Arch Cape, near Cannon Beach)

“Gas prices on the West Coast and nationwide are drifting lower this week as many regional supply and distribution issues have been resolved,” said AAA's Marie Dodds. “The national average for regular unleaded loses two-and-a-half cents this week to $3.61 a gallon, while the Oregon average falls three cents to $3.81.”

Dodds said Oregon is one of 24 states in the U.S. where gas prices have dropped a bit in the last week, with the four Great Lakes states declining as much as double digits. Prices have risen in 26 states, although none were up more than six cents per gallon.

The easing of regional gas production and distribution concerns has caused prices to back off a bit, even dipping. However, Dodds said market-watchers are somewhat wary of escalating geopolitical tensions in Syria.

“While Syria is not a major oil producing nation, there is the risk that fighting might spread to other countries in the region, and this has kept some upward pressure on crude oil prices,” Dodds said.





The north Oregon coast tends to be a little more expensive than the central Oregon coast, but usually only by a penny or two. (Above: Pacific City area)

Currently, gas prices in Seaside range from $3.89 a gallon to $3.99. On the central coast, Newport is clocking in at $3.87 to $3.99 per gallon. Lincoln City has one station as low as $3.83 per gallon.

The highest density travel days of the year are coming up with Fourth of July. Dodds and AAA do not predict a major rise in gas prices for the holiday, as thousands and thousands of vacationers will head to Oregon coast towns like Yachats, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Depoe Bay and Newport.

Seaside

Otter Crest Loop near Depoe Bay

Near Yachats: Ocean Beach Picnic Ground

