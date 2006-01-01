Oregon Coast Beach Cleanups Continue This Weekend

Published 10/23/2013

(Oregon Coast) – All that wind and high seas couldn't stop Oregon volunteers from cleaning up the Oregon coast. Well, only for a couple weeks, anyway.

Most of the beach cleanups that were postponed due to severe weather for the SOLVE Beach and Riverside Cleanup have been rescheduled and the last chance to participate is coming up this Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Beach cleanup coordinators have been working tirelessly over the past few days to make sure these cleanups still take place," said Joy Irby, SOLVE Program Coordinator. "Oregon volunteers are resilient - an early storm won't stop us from ensuring the health of our coastlines."

The other half of the beach cleanup happened two weeks ago.

This Saturday's SOLVE Beach and Riverside Cleanup happens in Brookings, Cannon Beach, Devil's Punchbowl near Depoe Bay, and between Florence and Yachats is Carl Washburne and Heceta Beach. Farther up on the north Oregon coast, there is Fort Stevens at Warrenton, several sites around Lincoln City, Manzanita, Nehalem Bay State Park, several sites around Newport, Sand Lake near Pacific City, and in Seaside.

Numerous inland river spots will be scoured as well, including Portland, Troutdale, Salem, Ashland and more.

Weather is set to be glorious for the week and weekend as well, with temps in the 60's or 50's and lots of sun, although the morning hours will likely have some fog.

SOLVE invites individuals, families and groups to have a fun day at the beach while working with their community members to keep Oregon's coastlines beautiful at one of twenty-three coastal sites. To register for a site and see a full list of all the rescheduled cleanups, visit www.solveoregon.org or call Kaleen Boyle at 503-844-9571, ext. 332.

More about the Oregon coast below:

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted