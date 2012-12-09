October on the Oregon Coast: Florence, Yachats Preview

Published 09/12/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – There’s lots to love about the central Oregon coast in October. It’s the tail end of that hallowed “Second Summer” – at least for the first part of the month it’s still the warmest time of the year on the coast. And there’s a boatload of fun to be had in the towns of Florence, Yachats and Waldport.

October 2. Art exhibit: “Five Approaches to Paper.” Mixed media, featured in Gallery One and the glass case. 10 a.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 6. Wine and Chocolate Gala. A benefit for the Florence Area Humane Society. Live music and tapas along with wine and a chocolate fountain. $20. 6 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 9. Live music: The Barrel Jumpers. Nashville-based contemporary folk and bluegrass sensations. $15. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 12. Live music: Emerald City Jazz Kings. The popular group returns to Florence. 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 13. Gallery One artists’ reception. 5-7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 13. Live music: Gonzalo Bergara Quartet. Argentine jazz and gypsy guitar. Pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Concert at 7p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 17. Van Fans Fundraiser: Cards and lunch. Help this community organization raise funds to support the van that provides transportation for cancer patients going to and from Eugene for treatment. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 18- 21. Live theater: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” This all-musical show stars Mathew Korso as Joseph along with a cast of more than 40 singers and dancers of all ages. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 20. Siuslaw Pioneer Museum Banquet. 6 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 22. Siuslaw High School Band Concert. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.



October 25-26. Oregon Coastal Management. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 26-27. Heceta Head Coastal Conference. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 30. Celebrate Arts! 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Farmers Market. Fresh produce, crafts and gifts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 E. Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

October 4. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

October 9, 16, 23, 30. Salsa Class. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Community welcome for beginners and advanced salsa dancing. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

October 11-14. Yachats Arts Guild Gallery and Show. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3726.

October 13. Benefit for South Lincoln Resource’s Building and Sharing Resources Fund. Live and silent auction, prime rib dinner, wine, door prizes, raffles and an evening of entertainment and fun. 5-9 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3205.

October 14, 21. Philosophical Forum. Plumb the depths of your thinking! We look forward to lively conversations and debates. 3-5 p.m. Room 3. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

October 18. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

October 19-21. Yachats Village Mushroom Fest. Wild forest mushroom cuisine, expert led mushroom walks, talks and exhibits, culinary and fungi arts workshops, culinary mushroom markets, wine tasting, and live entertainment. Yachats, Oregon.

October 26. Families Together Dinner & Reading. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. Yachats, Oregon.

October 27. Yachats Academy. Friends of the Yachats Commons present a lecture by Dr. Stacey Harper, “Nanotechnology and Safety.” 5:30-9:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

