Astronomers Find New Nova Explosion - Possible to See from Oregon, Coast

Published 08/15/2013

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Scientists have discovered a new nova exploding out there in the universe, and it should be visible to those of us living in Oregon and on the Oregon coast. Above: Manzanita under the stars.

The exploding star is called Nova Delphinus 2013 and was discovered on August 14 by amateur astronomer Koichi Itagaki of Yamagata, Japan. He stumbled upon it by using a CCD camera that peered through a 7-inch reflecting telescope.

A nova is essentially a massive explosion from a star, but not the same nor as big as a supernova, which signals the end of a star. You can see photos of the new nova here.

Weather right now in Oregon and the Oregon coast is not necessarily cooperating, but it looks like it will, beginning Sunday night. This gives residents of the state a chance to see it, according to OMSI planetarium manager Jim Todd.

“Clear skies should return this weekend and it is possible the nova will still be in view,” Todd said. “Not sure how long the nova will remain bright, so enjoy it now.”

To find the nova, Todd said to look to the constellation of Delphinus. You will likely need binoculars, but astronomers say it may be possible to see it with the naked eye.



“After sunset, first look for the three stars of the Summer Triangle, Vega, Deneb and Altair, nearly overhead.” Todd said. “The star Deneb is in the constellation of Cygnus, the Swan or also known as the Northern Cross. Below Cygnus is the tiny constellation of Delphinus, the Dolphin.”

Todd recommends downloading the maps from Skymaps.com.

Weather on the Oregon coast will clear up on Sunday with sunny skies during the day for the next few days and partly cloudy at night.

The coast will be a good place to see it as the skies are less polluted by light sources.

