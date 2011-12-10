Oregon Coast in November: Newport, Depoe Bay Event Listings

Published 10/12/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – From fishies big and small at the aquarium, to a fancy feast, music and wine, Newport and Depoe Bay don't slow down much during the pre-winter months (above: Newport and its lighthouse at night).

Open Every Day: Depoe Bay Winery. Inside the “cave de vin” as they termed it, there’s more quirky fun from the folks who bring you the Nehalem Bay Winery. Like their north coast sister winery, enjoy a large variety of reds and whites, as well as dessert wines. Write your name on the cave walls as well. Highway 101, downtown Depoe Bay, Oregon. (541) 765-3311. www.depoebaywinery.com

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

November 5. Oyster Cloyster Festival. 6:30-9:30 p.m. An elegant evening of fine food surrounded by talented musicians creating merriment throughout the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s captivating exhibits. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $65 single, $125 per couple. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.oystercloysterfestival.com.

November 5, 19. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

November 10. Oregon Coast Agate Club Meeting. The club is open to membership for any one with an interest in rocks, gems, minerals and fossils. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Central Lincoln PUD. 2129 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon.

November 11. Sea Squirts: Fabulous Feathers. Children learn how a sea bird’s feathers are very important for its survival. Ages 2-3. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $15 per adult/child pair for aquarium members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

November 11. Home School Class: Kelp Kitchen. Using Oregon State Standards, home school students will explore the wonderful underwater world of the kelp forest and have the opportunity to experiment with the products made from kelp. 2-4 p.m. $10 per person for Aquarium members, $15 per person for nonmembers. Grades 1 thru 3. To register: Call the group coordinator at 541-867-3474, Ext. 5301 at least one week in advance of the class date. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

November 12-13. Family Combo Sleepover at the Aquarium. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

November 13. Cooking Class at the Lightkeeper’s Inn. Hands-on themed ingredient cooking class in a state-of-the art-kitchen overlooking Yaquina Bay. This month’s theme is “All About Apples.” $50 per person includes wine. Noon-3:30 p.m. 811 S.W. 12th St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-5642. www.apostochefs.com.

