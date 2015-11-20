Central Oregon Coast Holidays Include Lighthouse, Thousands of Lights

Published 11/20/2015 at 3:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Thousands and thousands of Christmas lights will fill the central Oregon coast town of Newport. Not just in town, but the Oregon Coast Aquarium will be smothered in them and so will a small of fleet of boats.

This is just a small preview of what awaits in Newport this December, as the town explodes with celebrations boasting music, gourmet food, a bit of time travel to a lighthouse Christmas of old, and sales and events with a special holiday slant.

Check out the fun.

Every Saturday and Sunday in December. Sea of Lights at Oregon Coast Aquarium. 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm. Over half a million colorful lights and holiday decorations will surround visitors with the spirit of the season as they explore the Aquarium after hours. Santa will be present every night of Sea of Lights until Christmas to pose for photos and note visitors’ Christmas wishes. Admission to the first weekend of Sea of Lights is $2 with 2 cans of nonperishable people or pet food for the local food bank. Entry is $8 per person without donation. Admission is free for Aquarium members, but they are encouraged to bring an item to donate. 2820 SE Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. www.aquarium.org. (541) 867-3474.

. Holiday House has items that are homemade and juriDecember 4, 5 and 6. Holiday House Christmas Craft Show and Saleed. Includes homemade jams, candies, cookies and breads all freshly baked. Quilted wall hangings, table runners, dried apples, wreaths, bath soaps, items with sea themes, jewelry, toys, aprons, tea towels and photography. 9 a.m. Yaquina Bay Yacht Club. 750 SE Bay Blvd. , Newport, Oregon. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHouseNewport.

December 5. Lighted Boat Parade. Local boats decorated with festive lights parade along the historic bayfront. Free. 5 p.m. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-6200.

December 9 – 13. 20th Annual Festival of Trees. Beautifully decorated trees, entertainment, visits with Santa, and special events all create a festive environment. This year, the Festival theme is “New Beginnings.” A fundraiser for Pacific Communities Health District Foundation. Open House. The following are part of the festival:

- Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy holiday music and refreshments as you meander among a forest of beautifully decorated trees. Suggested donation is $2 for children, $5 for adults, and $10 for a family. No one is turned away.

- Gala and Auction – Saturday, Dec. 12, 5:30 to 10 p.m. By reservation only.* Savor the champagne social as you peruse the silent auction table to the music of the Bringetto Jazz Duo. Delight in a scrumptious buffet. $95 per person on or before December 1. Tickets are $115 after December 1.

- Family Fun Day and visit from Santa – Sunday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s play time. Create at craft tables, enjoy student performances, visit Santa, and be merry at an event that is all about the kids. Suggested donation is $2 for children, $5 for adults, and $10 for a family. No one is turned away.

For information about the Festival or to register for the Gala and Auction, call 541-574-1810. Center for Health Education. 930 SW Abbey St. Newport, Oregon.

Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13. Holiday Spectacular! Newport Symphony with Two Great Choirs. Live Christmas carols and holiday themed orchestral music. The Central Coast Chorale joins the Corvallis Repertory Singers to perform well known and surprising carols with a small ensemble of Newport Symphony orchestra musicians under the baton on Steven Zielke. Works include Bach's Christmas Oratorio, Mozart's Exaltate Jubilate, and more contemporary composer Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna. This is a great opportunity to bring friends and family together to celebrate the season. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Center . 777 W Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. Purchase tickets online at http://www.coastarts.org/.



Saturday, December 12. Victorian Holiday Celebration at the Yaquina Head Interpretive Center. Relive the 19th century holiday traditions that were celebrated by the families of Yaquina Head lighthouse keepers. The celebration begins at 10 am at the Interpretive Center and will continue throughout the day. Activities include creating homemade ornaments and historical crafts, playing parlor games such as Graces, Pickup Sticks, and Quoits, decorating the holiday tree with the lighthouse keepers, and enjoying cookies and refreshments.

This is also a free admission day to Yaquina Head. 10 am – 4 pm. 750 NW Lighthouse Dr. Newport, Oregon. (541) 574-3100. More about Newport below and at the Newport Virtual Tour, Map.















