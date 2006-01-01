Follow Oregon Coast updates at

North Oregon Coast Winter: January Preview for Seaside, Cannon Beach, Astoria

Published 12/13/2011

(Seaside, Oregon) – There's jazz music, frolicking seals, art shows, theater, classical music and more in store for the north Oregon coast in January.

December 3-January 1. Food Drive: Feed the Seals. Every year, the Seaside Aquarium puts on a food drive for the local food bank. For two cans of food per person you gain admission to the aquarium. Seaside Aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6211. www.seasideaquarium.com.

December 9-January 2. Annual Volunteer Art Show. The Cannon Beach Gallery is a program of the non-profit Cannon Beach Arts Association, and as such it relies on a group of dedicated volunteers to assist with operations throughout the year. Many of these volunteers are also artists, jewelers and photographers. Cannon Beach Gallery. 1064 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeacharts.org.

January 7. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

January 7. John Stowell, guitarist concert. World renowned jazz guitarist John Stowell plays the north coast. His Through the Listening Glass with David Friesen was chosen of the best Jazz Albums of the Decade by the Los Angeles Examiner; he was chosen as a Talent Deserving Wider Recognition by Downbeat’s International Critic’s Poll in 1978 and 1979. 6:30 p.m. Donations are $7 for adults and $2 for children. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503.436.9301.

January 7-31. The Green Show. An open juried show of Northwest artists, the theme is open to interpretation and can mean anything from the color green to creating “green” art. Artist reception Saturday, January 7, 6-8 p.m. Cannon Beach Gallery. 1064 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeacharts.org.

January 18. Listening to the Land: Where Rarity is Common. A combination of geology, climate and isolation along the North Oregon Coast evolved into a unique refuge for plant and animal species, some of which are found nowhere else on Earth. Local ecologist Mike Patterson shares stories and images of the plants and creatures that inhabit the rare ecosystem known as the Swalalahos Floristic Province – the north coast's back yard. 6 p.m. Seaside Public Library. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. www.nclctrust.org.

January 20-21. QCED Barbershop Quartet Cabaret. Friday 6 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

ASTORIA

January 14-15. Live theater: “Annie Get Your Gun.” Irving Berlin’s classic musical is an American treasure. It comes to Astoria, performed by the Coaster Theater of Cannon Beach. Saturday 7:30 pm. Sunday 3 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922. www.liberty-theatre.org.

January 21, 28. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

January 22. “Sound of Music” Sing-Along. One of your favorite things returns to the big screen. 2 p.m. $5. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922. www.liberty-theatre.org.

January 29. Newport Symphony. Conductors Adam Flatt and David Ogden Stiers present Mendelssohn’s “Music from A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” David Kellogg’s comic “Pyramus and Thisbe,” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2. 3 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922. www.liberty-theatre.org.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES