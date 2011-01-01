Oregon Coast This Week: Goodbye Octopus, Museum Opens, Poetry

Published 03/25/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Three distinctly different ways to have fun are popping up on the Oregon coast this coming week - all quite unlike the other, but certainly very different ways to engage in repose as well. One involves an octopus, another a lot of poetry and prose, and the third is a historical museum coming back to life. (Photo Above: a Pacific octopus - photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

If you grew up in Oregon, it's likely one of your more vivid memories was of the octopus near the front entrance of the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Nope, it hasn’t been the same octopus all these years, but rather they change every nine months.

On Wednesday, March 30, staff at the Hatfield will let their latest giant Pacific octopus go free, back into the wild.

The Hatfield’s Bill Hanshumaker said Giant Pacific octopuses have a short life span of about just a few years.

“We seldom keep any octopus longer than nine months, and release them for reproduction,” he said.

The giant pacific octopus dies shortly after reproducing – so this is one heck of a last hurrah.

The crowds will gather at Yaquina Bay's South Jetty at 10:30 a.m. to wave goodbye. Newport, Oregon.

Up on the north Oregon coast, the Garibaldi Museum will be opening for the season on Friday, April 1. Museum hours will 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., five days a week, from Thursday to Monday.

Numerous interesting events are scheduled there for the 2011 season. Check the museum website at www.garibaldimuseum.com for times and dates. Highway 101. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411.

Also on April 1, Yachats will be filled with the sound of poetry and prose with the 5th Annual Off the Page event. Featured writers will be Khlo Brateng, Brian Hanna, Holly Hughes, Drew Myron, Caitlin Nicholson, Maxine Sheets-Johnstone, Ann Staley, and singer/songwriter Richard Sharpless.

Yachats

It happens at 7 p.m., but the doors and music starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages.

Overleaf Lodge Event Center, located on Highway 101 in Yachats, Oregon. www.drewmyron.com/events

