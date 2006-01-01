Upcoming Oregon Coast Minus Tides as Low as Foot and a Half

Published 04/18/2013

(Oregon Coast) – More spectacular minus tides are coming up next week to the Oregon coast and then lasting until the end of the month.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) recently sent out notice outlining some of the upcoming tidal delights. The next set starts April 24 and continues through to the first of May, sometimes including minus tides as low as almost two feet.

Another huge set of low tides comes about in late May, sometimes as stunning.

Those in April tend to happen in the early morning, around 7 or 8 a.m. Those in May happen a little bit later in the mornings.

(Above: Strawberry Hill)

This will make for excellent tide pool exploring along the Oregon coast, and some rocky areas may be much more exposed than usual, allowing for a small window of unusual access.

ODFW said you could find a huge variety of critters.

“Look for green anemones, hermit crabs, sea urchins, small fish, jelly fish, sea stars, pinkish corraline algae, lime green anemone, dark green sea lettuce, barnacles and other animals of the intertidal region,” ODFW said.

Hug Point

Officials suggest that some of the best tide pool finds will be around the Yachats area (including spots like Cook's Chasm, Strawberry Hill, the northern part of Neptune State Park and Bob Creek), as well as near Cannon Beach at areas like Hug Point or Arcadia State Park. Seal Rock, Oceanside and Yaquina Head at Newport will also yield great finds.

ODFW stresses safety, however. Many of these rocky areas present significant dangers even at low tides.

“Don’t turn your back on the ocean because a large wave may get you wet or worse,” ODFW said. “Also, stay off beach logs. They can roll in the surf and crush you. High surf can make tide pooling on the ocean beaches uncomfortable and dangerous, so try looking for wildlife in the mud flats of coastal bays and rivers.”

See the Oregon coast weather page for links to individual areas, which feature tide tables there. A complete list of Oregon coast tide pools on the northern half of the coast is here.

Oceanside

Bob Creek, near Yachats

Yachats

