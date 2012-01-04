|
Oregon Coast Weather This Week: High Wind Watch to Sunny Weekend - Updated
Published
04/01/2012
(Oregon Coast) – There is a high wind warning for Monday and Tuesday on the Oregon coast, leading into a week full of mostly rain and then a nice, sunny weekend for the end of the spring break weeks (above: wild waves at Yachats). The high wind watch is now a wind warning and has been extended into Tuesday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning for Monday evening - extending it into Tuesday - for the north and central Oregon coast as well as the south Washington coast. The NWS said it looks like south winds of 30 to 45 mph and gusts up to 55 or 60 mph are possible in the coastal towns.
“On the open beaches and headlands, south winds of 40 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph are possible,” the NWS said in its bulletin.
The strong winds are not expected until Monday afternoon, but wind will increase throughout the evening, not easing off until Tuesday afternoon. (At right: foamy scenes from Cannon Beach)
Plenty of rain will accompany those winds throughout Monday night.
Tuesday looks like more rain and highs near 44 as winds decrease. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain.
Thursday, more showers are likely but the NWS said it looks like it may be partly cloudy.
Friday appears to be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 43 degrees.
Saturday is predicted to be partly sunny, and Sunday may well be mostly sunny, rewarding those who head out to places like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Newport, Lincoln City, Yachats, Manzanita and Pacific City for the weekend.
More storm scenes from the coast below:
Depoe Bay
|
|
