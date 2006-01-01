Minus Tides Aplenty on Oregon Coast in Coming Weeks

Published 07/18/2011

(Oregon Coast) – The latter half of summer vacation along the Oregon coast will be full – or perhaps less full – of sea water in the early mornings.

The sunrise hours and early mornings will feature plenty of minus tides around the region. Times, days and exact measurements will vary greatly from area to area, but beaches in areas like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Newport and Yachats will be seeing some great conditions for clamming, agate hunting, tide pool hunting and other beachcombing activities.

There have been some stunning minus tides during July, and more continue throughout this month and August.

On the north coast, tide tables for Seaside indicate some decent minus tides around July 29 – 31. This tide table is often used to look at Cannon Beach, Gearhart and Manzanita, including surfer hotspots like Silver Point or Short Sands Beach in Oswald State Park.

Around 7 a.m., look for minus one inch on July 28. July 29 goes to minus three inches at 7:40 a.m., and then to minus four and five inches on July 30 and 31 respectively. More minus tides happen in the early morning hours on August 1, 2, 9, 13, 27, 28 and 29.

On the central Oregon coast, the Newport tide tables are often fairly similar to those around Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Waldport and Yachats. Some even more spectacular finds should be available on July 28 through 31 when the tides will be in the vicinity of minus one foot, with a nice minus one foot, three inches on July 31 at 8 a.m.

August 1 and 2 will feature a few more minus one foot tides around 8 a.m. Look for more on August 10 through 14, and August 28 and 29 goes to minus a few inches around 7 a.m.

Big minus tides could mean the Devil's Punchbowl, near Depoe Bay,, may be briefly accessible.

Depending on weather and ocean conditions, this could mean some downright stunning sights along the beaches, including a tide line that sits much farther out than usual and reveals all sorts of amazing discoveries.

Or if weather, wind and ocean conditions don’t cooperate, it may not mean much at all.

Check the Oregon Coast Weather page for each individual area you’re thinking about, and click on those areas – which will contain weather reports and links to exact tide table times and measurements.

