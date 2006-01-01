Oregon Coast Weather for Holiday Weekend

Published 05/24/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Partly sunny on Friday, some rain on Saturday and Sunday, and partly cloudy again on Memorial Day. This appears to be the prediction for weather along the beaches, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). It's not perfect camping weather, but it should mean some interesting skies to photograph over the weekend (above: Yachats).

For the north coast, including Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach and Pacific City, the forecast appears rather similar.

Friday should be mostly sunny with a high near 55 and light winds. Clouds increase in the evening with winds getting a little higher, up around 17 mph and some slightly higher gusts.

Saturday is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a high near 54, and some rain may move in after 11 p.m. Photo above: Cannon Beach area.

Sunday, more rain is in store – up to a 40 percent chance - but with some sun breaks. More rain in the evening.

Memorial Day – Monday – the NWS is predicting to be partly sunny with some rain and a high around 54.

For the central Oregon coast, the forecast is practically identical, according to the NWS predictions. This includes the towns of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.

Boiler Bay, near Depoe Bay

Below: Cape Kiwanda

