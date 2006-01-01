N. Oregon Coast September Preview: Tillamook, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Rockaway, Pacific City

Published 08/24/2013

(Mananita, Oregon) – Second summer in Tillamook County is still bursting with energy, as September provides plenty to do in the towns of Pacific City, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem and Manzanita. Discover art happenings, a major surf competition, Labor Day weekend fun, food events, antique train rides and so much more.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Wednesday. Clog Dancing. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 U.S. Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. ‎rockawaybeach.net.

Every Thursday. Line Dancing. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 U.S. Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. ‎rockawaybeach.net.

Every Saturday. Bingo. Sponsored by the Lions Club. 6 p.m. Rockaway Beach Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199. ‎

August 31-September 1. Labor Day Celebration at Nehalem Bay Winery. Bring a picnic basket. There will also be snacks, wine specials and music. 1-5 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34695 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-9463.

September 1. Fish Fry. Sponsored by the Garibaldi Lions Club. Adults $10. Kids 10 and under $5. Noon-5 p.m. Old Mill Marina. 210 Third St. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-0322.

September 1. Old Fashioned Carnival in the Park. Noon-5 p.m. Phyllis Baker Park. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

September 7. Artist Reception: Donna Ludwig. Garibaldi Maritime Museum. 112 Garibaldi Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411. garibaldimuseum.com.

September 6-8, 13-15. Live theater: “Sherlock’s Secret Life.” Presented by the Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. TAPA Barn. 12th & Ivy streets. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7940. www.tillamooktheater.com.

September 8-13. The People’s Coast Classic. A multi-day charity bike ride sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. This ride follows the Oregon Coast Bike Route as marked by the state Department of Transportation. Entrance fee is $100.

(206) 547-2707. Garibaldi, Pacific City, Oregon. www.thepeoplescoastclassic.org .

September 14, 28. Special Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

September 14, 28. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Dinner Train. Enjoy the beautiful Oregon coast by riding the rails behind an historic steam locomotive with views of Tillamook Bay. 6:15 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

September 14. Fifth Annual Muttzanita Festival. 11am to 3pm. Dog demonstrations, pet parade, Chuck-It Toss, pet fashion show and more. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3436

September 20-22. 15th Annual Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic. 120 participants competing in 20 minute heats for two consecutive days. Contestants will be judged on three criteria: size and quality of wave selection, length of ride and most importantly, maneuvers the rider completes on the critical sections of the wave. Friday begins with a dinner and bonfire on the beach at 6 p.m. and include live music and a beer garden. Competitions on Saturday and Sunday begin at 8 a.m. Pacific City, Oregon. http://capekiwandalongboardclassic.com

September 21. Tillamook Music & Brew Festival. 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Second Street Public Market. Tillamook, Oregon.

September 21. Writer’s Workshop: Dialog. Led by Pauls Toutonghi. $25. 1-3 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

September 21. Manzanita Writers’ Series: Pauls Toutonghi. The author reads from his book, Evel Knievel Days. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

September 28. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

September 28. SOLV Beach and Riverside Cleanup. Volunteer to pick up trash along Oregon’s beaches and riversides. www.solv.org/what-we-do/solve-beach-and-riverside-cleanup.

September 29. Monday Musical presents Everything Fitz. A family band featuring fiddling and percussive step dancing by four of Canada’s finest young musicians. 2-4 p.m. Tillamook High School Auditorium. 2605 12th St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2078.

