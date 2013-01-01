Winners Announced in Central Oregon Coast Mushroom Cook-Off

Published 10/21/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - It has been a great season for wild mushrooms on the Oregon coast this year, and Lincoln City's 5th Annual Wild Mushroom Cook-Off in early October did not disappoint either. Seven Oregon chefs competed for the title of "Best Wild Mushroom Dish" as voted on by the over 400 mushroom lovers in attendance.

Scott Humpert, spokesman for the Lincoln City Visitors Center, announced the winners of this massive mushroom feast.

In the People's Choice voting, first place was awarded to Chef Ged Aydelott of Pacific City-based Pelican Pub and Brewery for their Wild Mushroom Pie. Second place went to Chef Jason Jobe of Vivian's Restaurant in Lincoln City for their Wild Savory Mushroom Flan. Third place went home with Chef Randy DePorter of Lincoln City's Beach Town Deli for their Wild Mushroom Risotto Cakes.

An abundant variety of wild mushrooms were available for purchase at he Wild Mushroom Cook-Off provided by Peak Forest Fruits of Banks, Oregon, and the Cook-Off featured learning opportunities for everyone from first-timers to experts, including an information booth and lecture on wild mushrooms provided by the Lincoln County Mycological Society. The Mycological Society also led forays into the local woods following this year's cook-off to provide a hands-on opportunity to learn more about wild mushrooms and identification.

Humpert said the next Lincoln City Cook-Off is the Chowder Cook-Off taking place on November 9-10, 2013 at Tanger Outlets. For the first time as a two-day event, the 2013 Chowder Cook-Off will feature a best chowder competition, live music, local beer and wine, a Native American Heritage Celebration and a number of hands-on learning opportunities. Above: Chef Ged Aydelott of Pacific City-based Pelican Pub and Brewery.

For more information contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org. More about Lincoln City below, including the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

