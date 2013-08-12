Central Oregon Coast Holiday Show Boasts Local Kids

Published 12/08/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - Those living on this part of the central Oregon coast are excited about some of the local kids who are work-shopping a new musical called The Gift. Kids Sing Out (KSO) performance workshop is putting it on for the holiday, what they call “an incredible immersion process, not language immersion but immersion into song and dance.”

The Gift takes place at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Friday, December 13, Saturday, December 14 and on the follow Sunday on a special matinee show.

The Gift is loosely based on a story by Marti Crisp about a boy and his dog that journey from Egypt to Bethlehem. The story became the producers' launching board for an exciting Christmas experience, one they believe that the kids and their audiences will not forget.

This one has a bit of unusual process going on behind the scenes. The Gift is literally being written between every rehearsal. Singer, songwriter, and director Valerie Kendall has had to generate 1 to 2 songs per week. (Above: the group rehearses for the holidays).

How does she do it? In one sense her muse is the KSO kids themselves. It's a complex but quick process, sometimes even incorporating the ukelele to write the song.

Kendall and her husband, show producer John Kendall, decided early on that they wanted to tell the Christmas story in a unique way.

“The story is so well known that it sometimes loses its impact,” Kendall said. “We like to use the parable principle,” said Kendall. “We cast another story alongside the real story to help people break through to the rich meaning of the nativity.”

The Gift will be presented together with a full first act program of song and dance for the season. Ballet and Dance of Lincoln City, and other local artists are part of that celebration. There will be four performances this year. Opening night is 7 p.m., on Saturday there will be a 3 p.m. matinee, and a 7 p.m. evening performance, and the final show will be a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets $7 in advance, $10 at the door, children 5 and under free. Tickets are available by calling the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 541-994-9994. 540 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org

