Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast King Tides Party and Retrospective at Cannon Beach

Published 01/12/2018 at 4:20 AM PDT - Updated 01/12/2018 at 4:29 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast King Tides Party and Retrospective at Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The big party to celebrate the end of the King Tides Project on the Oregon coast happens in Cannon Beach on January 15. It takes places at the Public Coast Brewery at 5 p.m., featuring a look back at this year's photos and a presentation by OSU PhD student Dylan Anderson.

The term “king tide” is not a true scientific one, but it's a loose phrase that describes the high tides that occur when the sun, moon and Earth are in alignment, causing greater than usual gravitational pull on the tides. When this is combined with intense rain or storm events, the water level rise can cause flooding, erosion, and other impacts to infrastructure and property.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for winter, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night; other deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; winter specials starting
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights and exclusive listings
In Waldport
Low October rates
In Yachats, Florence
Oct deals appear; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

When these king tides happen, they give observers and scientists an opportunity to peek into the future and perhaps see what even a small increase in sea levels can do to create higher tides in the communities along the Oregon coast. The impacts of sea level rise could intensify the coastal hazards of erosion and flooding, even reducing the size of Oregon coast beaches.

By photographing the king tides, state and local officials as well as scientists can help coastal towns identify areas more prone to flooding, expose the potential impacts of sea level rise, and a way to start planning for the future.

Dylan Anderson’s talk, entitled, “Changing Coast and Climate: Examples from our Oregon Beaches,” will explore how the water level in Oregon on any given day is the result of multiple processes adding together. Tides are the easiest to discern with the human eye - but the daily weather, the season, the local geology, and even dynamics occurring thousands of miles away in the Pacific Ocean cumulatively effect Oregon’s water level.

Identifying each process contributing to extreme events has led to new techniques linking such events to large-scale climate, and the ability to predict how climate change will affect future extremes. We’ll look at examples of how high waters have affected historic erosion in north-central Oregon, the climate that caused these events, and discuss what the future may have in-store for these communities.

Dylan is an aspiring coastal scientist studying erosion and flooding hazards in the 21st century. Oceans are warming and sea levels are consequently rising around the world - and society is unprepared. His work is focused on understanding how the coast will respond to these high water levels. Dylan is in his 5th year of a PhD at Oregon State University, working towards a degree from the Coastal and Ocean Engineering program, with a minor in oceanography. Along the way he has spent summers conducting fieldwork in Oregon and Washington (driving instrumented-PWCs in the nearshore), organized a large-scale flume experiment in the O.H Hinsdale Wave Laboratory, and completed research abroad with colleagues in Spain.

The event is free to attend and the public is invited. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the pub. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

For questions regarding the event, contact Melissa Keyser, Haystack Rock Awareness Program Coordinator at 503-436-8060 or email hrap@ci.cannon-beach.or.us. www.oregonkingtides.net.

Oregon Coast Lodging








More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Turkey the Rescued Turtle Passes Away at Oregon Coast Aquarium
The Olive Ridley turtle died Monday in Newport, after rescue by Seaside Aquarium in November
Oregon Coast King Tides Party and Retrospective at Cannon Beach
The big party to celebrate the end of the King Tides Project happens in Cannon Beach on January 15. Cannon Beach events, science
Biggest Oregon Coast News Stories of 2017: Eclipse, Oddities, Hidden Shipwreck
2017 had its share of wild occurrences, with storms, small quakes, weird nature, and a secret shipwreck. History
Stormy Oregon Coast This Week - Then Sunny, Warm Weekend
A high wind watch, gusts up to 60 mph possible, large waves. Sunny weekend
Near Manzanita: Oswald West State Park, Suspension Bridge - Oregon Coast Virt...
Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, Oregon Coast: forested oasis runs along the highway for over five miles. Near Cannon Beach
Three Unusual Aspects of Rockaway Beach, on the North Oregon Coast
There's more lurking inside and around the sands of this Tillamook County town than you'll imagine. Science, travel, history
Soulful Americana Duo Performs at Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Cultura...
The duo Freddy and Francine play a special event on January 24. Lincoln City events
The Idyllic Beach Houses of Tierra Del Mar, N. Oregon Coast
In the midst of all this north-of-Pacific City paradise is an indie vacation rental biz called Idyllic Beach House. Pacific City lodging, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted