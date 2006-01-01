A Look Ahead on N. Oregon Coast: Astoria Events

Published 05/20/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The very northernmost tip of the Oregon coast presents tons of fun to be had in June. The big highlight is a major celebration of the film “Goonies,” but wine, canoeing events, fancy dinners and live theater also light up the area.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. $5. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. Up to 200 vendors offer locally-made products that have been hand-crafted, grown, created or gathered by the farmers, craftspeople and artisans of the area. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.AstoriaSundayMarket.com.

June 1. Kids Fishing Derby at Coffenbury Lake. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1671. www.oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=parkPage.dsp_parkEvents&parkId=129.

June 6. River People Farmers Market. 3-7 p.m. Astoria Indoor Garden Supply parking lot. 1343 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. www.riverpeoplemarket.org.

June 7-9. Goonies Day celebrations. A weekend of special events celebrating the film “The Goonies,” filmed in Astoria. Astoria, Oregon.

June 6-14. Astoria Music Festival. There’s something for every taste and pocketbook this summer, from Wagner’s “Die Walküre,” Verdi’s “Otello,” and Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” to the free “Classics 4 Kids” program. Multiple locations. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-9896. www.astoriamusicfestival.org.

June 8. Art Walk and Cash Mob. Downtown businesses keep their doors open late (until 7 p.m.), provide refreshments and entertainment, and exhibit original works of art or craft. The Cash Mob will meet at the Liberty Theater at 4:45 p.m. and proceed to a location TBA. Downtown Astoria, Oregon.

June 16-30. Live theater: “Junior Shanghaied.” Saturdays 6:30 p.m. Sundays 2 p.m. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 West Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.astorstreetoprycompany.com/index.html.

June 21-23. Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. Over a dozen Scandinavian musical, dance, and theater groups are scheduled to entertain . The 2013 headline act is Harald Haugaard and Helene Blum of Denmark. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. www.astoriascanfest.com.

June 22. Wine dinner. Dine in our Cellar Room and enjoy a multiple course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines of Turley, from California. Reservations required. 6 p.m. $150. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

June 29, 30. Kayak and Canoe Tours at Netal Landing. The themes of these two hour ranger-led paddles will vary and include natural and cultural topics geared for all interests. The park will provide water craft, paddles, and life jackets. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-4425. www.nps.gov/lewi/planyourvisit/kayak-tours.htm

