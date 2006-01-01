Central Oregon Coast Hotspot Starts Wed Jazz Nights, Continues Karaoke

Published 02/26/2013

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) - Wednesday nights are now Jazz Night at the Sampan Tiki Lounge, part of the Wing Wa restaurant in Depoe Bay. The little central Oregon coast nightlife hotspot is boasting the Larry Blake Orchestra on those nights, and these are starting to become a bit legendary.

The band consists of vibraphone player Barbara Le Pine, Robin Crumb on guitar, and Larry Blake on drums. They perform cocktail jazz in a relaxed and sophisticated manner, yet with laughter and with. Fans have called it “fluffy not stuffy.”

Enjoy tunes such as "Take Five", "Autumn Leaves," "The Way You Look Tonight" and even the "Theme from the Flintstones.”

The Wednesday Jazz Nights are free, and go from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Larry Blake Orchestra

The Sampan Tiki Lounge is known for its vibrant weekend karaoke scenes, sometimes a bustling yet still secretive bit of fun and frivolity only locals know about.

These continue on Friday and Saturday nights, with “Mike at Nite,” the alter-ego of talented singer/songwriter Mike Sippo. He not only has a library of a whopping 20,000 songs, some eye-catching lighting effects and a sweet sound system for the karaoke master or mistress, he's also a regular kick in the pants. Witty, wacky banter is par-for-the-course on stage and off, and Mike sometimes adds some fun and fascinating musical lines of his own on the keyboard, which will augment your karaoke experience with an extra dose of party atmosphere.

The Sampan Tiki Lounge at the Wing Wa is at 330 U.S. 101 Depoe Bay, Oregon, in downtown Depoe Bay. (541) 765-2288.

