Central Oregon Coast January Preview: Early Winter in Yachats, Florence

Published 12/17/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – Early winter is about whales, live music, food, interesting hikes, a big folk festival and agates along this part of the central Oregon coast. January is filled with fun and distractions in the towns of Yachats and Florence, and here is a preview.

December 30-January 5, 2014. Whale Watch Week: Winter Migration. Trained volunteers at 24 sites help visitors spot gray whales during the winter migration, including near Heceta Head and Cape Perpetua. 541-765-3407. www.whalespoken.org. See Oregon Coast Whales.

Every Thursday. Karaoke. 6-9 p.m. Tavolo Restaurant and Lounge. 1201 35th St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-4623.

January 2. Live music: Lulo Reinhardt Latin Swing Project. Featuring world renowned gypsy guitarist Lulo Reinhardt. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

January 11. Second Saturday Gallery Tour. Join a self-guided gallery walking tour, featuring Backstreet Gallery, Vardanian Gallery, the Silver Lining, Siuslaw Library, the River Gallery, and Old Town Coffee. 3-5 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-8575.

January 15. Siuslaw Awards Dinner. The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce honors recognized leaders within Florence’s business community. 6-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

January 18-19. Winter Folk Festival. Live music, craft demonstrations, art and craft booths, food, pie contest and jam sessions. Headliners are the Brothers Four on Saturday and John McEuen (of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) on Sunday. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

January 25. Eugene Ballet: “Scheherazade.” A visual feast of exotic scenery and costumes showcase Dennis Spaight’s sensual choregraphy and Nickolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s sweeping dramatic score. $10 child. $30 adult. Pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Concert at 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Live music jam. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Drive. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Thursday. Open Mic Variety Show. Musicians, singers, poets, performing artists of all kinds. 6-8 p.m. Ona. 131 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

January 1. New Year’s Day Peace Hike. Sponsored by the Yachats Trails Committee. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Start at Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 2. Yarn Over Yachats. Knitting, crochet, needlepoint, and any other needle/handcraft in a group for companionship and expert advice. 2-4 p.m. Yachats Commons Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 9. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 12. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #8. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 16. Heal the Ocean. A day of community, music and prayer. All are invited. Noon-6 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 17. Book Group. Folks from the community are welcome. 10:30 a.m.-noon. McGuire Room. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3400.

January 18-19. Yachats Agate Festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rocks, agates, fossils and more. The festival features vendors, speakers, and demonstrations. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 24-25. Yachats Lions Crab Feed. 4-8 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

More about Yachats and the Upper Lane County beaches, and below.

More About Yachats Lodging .....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted