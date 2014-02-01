Jambalaya Cook-Off Fun This Weekend in Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast

Published 01/29/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City is going south and hosting a bit of Mardi Gras this week with the sixth annual Jambalaya Cook-Off at the Culinary Center. This wild and delicious Lincoln City event will be held Saturday, February 1, 2014 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The Creole dish of Jambalaya is a hallmark in the culinary world, and it varies widely from cook to cook. It always contains rice, and a variety of other ingredients may be used, including tomatoes, onions, green peppers and almost any kind of meat, poultry or fish.

At this year's event, the people get the final say in one category, while others are judged by experts. The Jambalaya Cook-Off competition will include chefs from throughout the Northwest competing to take home one of two titles: “Best Jambalaya,” which will be judged by a panel of professional judges, and “People’s Choice,” in which the public votes.

Participating chefs for this year's event include Jocelyn Kelly of Vancouver, WA's Gumbo Goddess Catering, Jacob Moore of Pacific City's Pelican Pub and Brewery, and Jack Strong from Chinook Winds Casino Resort, Greg Hill from Deli 101, Steve Williamson from Roadhouse 101, Ethan Granberg from Rockfish Bakery and Jason Jobe from Vivian's Restaurant all of Lincoln City.

Professional judging will be provided by Louisiana native Scott Salmons of Depoe Bay, long-time chef, owner of Blackfish Café in Lincoln City and co-founder of the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, Rob Pounding, and Dorinda Goddard of Dockside Charters in Depoe Bay who has been participating in the Jambalaya Cook-Off since its inception.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of different recipes and discover what makes Jambalaya such a wonderful and popular dish. Admission to the Jambalaya Cook-Off is free, with samples available for $0.50 each and serving sized portions of your favorite jambalaya available for $3-$5. Authentic King Cake, which is associated with Mardi Gras traditions and is served throughout the Carnival season, will be available to sample provided by Depoe Baykery of Depoe Bay.

The Ivie-Meziere Trio will be in the house to entertain the crowd with their Zydeco-style music. Nelscott Wine Shop will be on hand supplying local beer and wine, My Petite Sweet will have delicious themed cupcakes for sale and the Lincoln City Young Professionals will be providing soda and water.

The Culinary Center in Lincoln City is located at 801 SW Hwy 101, 4th floor. It's an ever-growing event on the central Oregon coast featuring culinary rock stars from around the northwest. For further information, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org/jambalaya-cook-off.

