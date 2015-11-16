A Howlin' Oregon Coast: High Wind, High Surf Warnings

Published 11/16/2015

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a high wind warning and a high surf advisory for the north Oregon coast throughout Tuesday, with 22-foot waves and gusts up to 60 mph or more for towns like Pacific City, Tillamook, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria.

The high surf advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday until midnight, and includes the southern Washington coast. The high wind warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Best places to stay for storm watching - Where to eat - Maps, Virtual Tours

Central Oregon coast towns will not be experiencing quite the same raucous, with winds more in the 30 mph range. But some large surf will be present there as well, including areas such as Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City, Waldport and Yachats.

Stormwatching will be excellent in both regions, but slightly white-knuckled on the north coast with all those winds.

Waves on the north coast will be 19 to 22 feet, with the strongest waves in the afternoon. Central coast wave action will be more around 18 feet. Fairly heavy surf will continue through Thursday for both areas.

The NWS warns not to walk on jetties, rocks, coastal cliffs and the waters edge as waves may rise unexpectedly and sweep you into turbulent and frigid waters.

It will be a pair of windy days across the region, with the strongest on Tuesday. Even the I-5 corridor and towns like Portland, Salem and Eugene are expected to get gusts in the 30's, while headlands and beaches will get smacked by 60 mph gusts. Some news outlests are predicting gusts as high as in the 70's. Sustained winds along the north coast will be in the 30's and 40's.

Wednesday will see gusts in the 20's for the north coast and central coast. Oregon Coast Weather

