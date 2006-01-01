High Wind Watch Issued for Oregon Coast Wednesday, Thursday

Published 11/27/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland has issued a high wind watch for the central and north Oregon coast for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the possibility of another major storm and even gale force winds.

The NWS said strong winds are possible starting Wednesday, as a strong Pacific front moves in late that night and inland, and throughout Thursday. So far, it's still just a high wind watch, however.

“This storm is quite complicated and the confidence in strong winds developing is only moderate,” the NWS said in its bulletin. “However, if winds do develop, they have the potential to be quite strong.”

Big waves at Cannon Beach.

The watch is in effect for late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon,

Headlands and beaches could get sustained southeast winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts 65 to 75 mph. Coastal communities may see winds 25 to 35 mph but gusts up to around 60 mph.

“The strongest winds are expected to be south of Tillamook,” the NWS said.

The affected areas include Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence.

The possible impact includes tree damage and power disruptions, the NWS said.

“A high wind watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event,” the NWS said.

