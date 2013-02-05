ODOT Highway Work, Delays in Oregon Coast Range, Newport, Waldport

Published 05/02/2013

(Oregon Coast) - Look for some delays in the coming week along the route to Lincoln City, at Newport and in Waldport.

ODOT is working with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and a contractor to remove wind damaged trees that pose a threat to traffic along Highway 18 in the Van Duzer State Scenic Corridor between Grand Ronde and the coast. (Above: Newport's Yauquina Bay Bridge)

Tree removal work has already begun along Highway 18 (Salmon River Hwy), and will end approximately April 5 – weather permitting. The project is taking place at milepost 16.5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursdays and 9 a.m. till noon on Fridays. During those times, the highway will be restricted to a single lane of travel at the location.

Approximately 60 trees on one acre will be removed. A wind event last winter left the trees leaning and the trees’ roots exposed. The so-called “root-sprung” trees pose a threat to the highway and motorists in the event of high winds.

Flaggers will control travel through the area in alternating directions. Motorists should expect 10-15 minute delays. Motorists are reminded to take note of roadside warning signs and protect workers by driving with exceptional care when approaching a work site.

The trees will be sold to the timber contractor by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Proceeds will be invested back into state park natural resource projects and operations.

In Newport, some short-term steel repair on the Yaquina Bay Bridge will restrict nighttime travel.



On Monday, May 6, 2013 and Tuesday, May 7 the bridge will be restricted to a single lane between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Steel supports to the bridge are being repaired. Equipment necessary for the project will be located in a travel lane. Flaggers will control traffic in alternating directions. Motorists should anticipate very short delays.

In Waldport, paint and rust removal on the Alsea Bay Bridge has already begun and is expected to be done this fall. This will close one lane of traffic on the four-lane bridge. One southbound lane is currently closed. Later, that lane will be opened and a northbound lane will close.

During the painting of the pedestrian rails, a sidewalk on the bridge will be closed. Currently, the sidewalk on the west side of the bridge is closed. Later, the sidewalk on the east side will be closed.

This project will be completed during daylight hours. Occasional flagging will be necessary as containment structures are installed and moved.

“Corrosion and rust are common in the salt water environment of the Oregon coast,” ODOT said in a release. :The bridge is in need of a new coat of paint to preserve the bridge and ensure that it remains a functional and beautiful icon of the city of Waldport.”

On the north coast, around Cannon Beach, ODOT has already finished two days of paving work along Highway between Seaside and Arch Cape.

