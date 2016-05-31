Heatwave in 90's for Portland, Some for Oregon Coast; Low Tides

Published 05/31/2016 at 6:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – Tuesday will reach close to 90 for the inland state, while the Oregon coast will get its own mini heatwave. All this cools some for the week, but hot, probably record-breaking temps are coming for the region again over the weekend, possibly giving way to thunderstorms. (Above: Devil's Punchbowl on the coast, where weather will be warm but plenty of clouds will be around this week).

Meanwhile, the Oregon coast will get some inviting low tides starting this weekend.

Today will reach highs of 75 to 80 in many places along the Oregon coast - and mostly sunny. Clouds will stick around, however. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be mostly sunny, with highs moving down to the upper 60's for much of the coastline on Wednesday.

Thursday is predicted to be mostly cloudy and highs in the upper 60's, and Friday opens up again with mostly sunny skies and steadily warm highs around 70.

For the weekend, the NWS is predicting mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday on the beaches with temps closing in on 70. This will be the relief spot for all the heavy heat of inland. On Sunday night, showers look like they may start rolling in on their way to cool off the Portland area, while later on Monday returns to somewhat sunny after some morning sprinkles.

For the inland part of the state – especially Portland, Salem and Eugene – today will reach close to 90, if not higher in places east. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday cool down with highs around the upper 70's to mid 80's. Friday looks to be about 80 inland, and then the weekend temperatures spike into the low 90's for Saturday and Sunday.

By Sunday night, however, all that warm weather butting up against the cooler influx may create thunderstorms, extending into Monday. The NWS said there is currently a 20 percent chance of showers then.

Next weekend also features some of the lowest tides of the year. June 4 – 7 (Saturday through Tuesday of next week) has low tides at minus 1.5 feet to minus 1.3 feet in the early morning hours. Most are around 7:30 am. to 9 a.m. Low tides in the evening – about 8 p.m. or 7 p.m. - will be at a foot and a half, which makes the near-sunset hours good for some brief wading in the ocean waters.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said chances are very good the warmer weekend forecasts will hold.

“Good agreement continues in the forecast models with respect to the end of the week with a strong ridge developing over the southwestern U.S. Thursday night and amplifying into the weekend,” the NWS said. “Given the latest trends, [we'll] have increased temperatures across the interior on Saturday and Sunday to reflect the lower 90s Saturday and perhaps around 90 on Sunday. Of note, a handful of record highs on Saturday are in the 89 to 91 degree range, so it is possible that new daily records could be set at a few area stations.”

Then comes the wet stuff and chances of lightning.

“By later Sunday, the upper ridge migrates eastward as an upper low over northern California begins to lift north towards the region,” the NWS said. “With additional moisture pushed into the region and decent instability, we'll have expanded the chance of thunderstorms.” Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours. More Oregon Coast Weather.

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted