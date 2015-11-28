Oregon Grammy Nominee Returns to Central Coast w/ Holiday Themes

Published 11/28/2015 at 4:45 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Eugene-based jazz singer and Grammy nominee Halie Loren returns to one of the areas of the state that latched onto her first – the central Oregon coast. Having become a popular fixture in Newport and Lincoln City about ten years ago, she has since risen to international fame.

Her first show in this area in two years happens December 4 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Taking a break from tours in Korea, Sicily, Japan and others, tickets for this sultry songstress and Grammy nominee are just $20 in advance, on sale now at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. Showtime is 7 pm.

Loren has been busy in recent years. She’s performed in Europe, Asia and the United States, and just last month learned that her 2015 release “Butterfly Blue” is on the 58th Grammy ballot in the category of “Best Vocal Jazz Album.” She’ll no doubt perform a few of those songs in her Lincoln City concert on December 4, but she will include enough seasonal music to fit the official program: Holidays with Halie. At the LCCC she’ll appear with her longtime collaborator, pianist Matt Treder, along with Sean Peterson on upright bass and Brian West on drums.

Holidays with Halie will offer two sets with one intermission, inside the acoustically welcoming auditorium at the LCCC, inside the historic Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Doors will open at 6:30 pm, with limited table seating first-come, first-served, and the show scheduled to begin at 7 pm. Volunteers will sell cookies and bars by My Petite Sweet, and mixed nuts by Mountain Man snacks, along with a selection of Northwest beers and wines, sodas and waters.

Loren debuted in 2006 with Full Circle, while 2008's They Oughta Write a Song began catapulting her to national and international fame, making waves in Japan. (Photo at right: Loren in Newport in 2006).

2013 brought Loren’s most varied and polished collection to date, Simply Love, with three sparkling new originals and ten radiantly re-imagined classics from contrasting eras of the American songbook. It quickly rose to the top of the Japan charts in pop and jazz even before its release date. It was later nominated for a Grammy.

Her latest, this year's Butterfly Blue, was also nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Jazz Vocal Album. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Tickets are $20 in advance, available through the no-fee online ticketing system (click “Buy Tickets” on the center’s website or Facebook page) or in person at the LCCC Info Center, open 10-4 pm Wednesday-Monday. To purchase over the phone, call 541-994-9994. Tickets sold at the door will be $22. As always, LCCC members will receive a $2 discount.

More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.



















More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted