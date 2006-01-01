Gas Prices for Oregon Coast Trips Not as High as Last Year

Published 05/21/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon's AAA said trips to and from the Oregon coast won't be quite as expensive as last year during the Memorial Day Weekend.

AAA's Marie Dodds said prices at the pump are shaping up to be less expensive than last year – but more than 2011.

“The national average for regular unleaded adds seven cents this week to $3.65, which is the largest weekly spike since February,” Dodds said. “The Oregon average gains a nickel to $3.98. The rate of increase has slowed down in Oregon as last week the statewide average shot up a quarter.”

Still contributing to the rise that began early this month are tight regional supplies and refinery maintenance – both planned and unplanned. This is also affecting the Midwest. Higher crude prices are also putting upward pressure on gasoline prices across the country,

Here on the West Coast, tight supplies and refinery issues in California and Washington sent wholesale prices soaring in late April to mid-May, resulting in higher pump prices for drivers. Prices have really shot up in the Midwest, with prices soaring more than 60 cents in the last two weeks in Minnesota and North Dakota, propelling both state averages to new all-time highs.

See road travel info for Pacific City, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Newport, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Astoria at the Oregon coast road conditions page.

Prices are higher on the Oregon coast than inland, with the central Oregon coast being slightly cheaper.

