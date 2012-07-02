Four Things You Never See on the Oregon Coast

Published 02/07/2012


(Oregon Coast) – Thanks to the miracle of optical technology – and the sneaky inventiveness of some Oregon coast regulars who know way too much about the area – there are hidden places along these beaches where you can spot some things not normally seen here. In fact, most have never seen the following tantalizing tidbits of the Oregon coast. (Above: seeing sea lions up close near the Sea Lion Caves, even though they're half a mile away and 300 feet below).

Looking to go where almost no Man has gone before on these beaches? Check out these four things never seen on the Oregon coast.


Sea Cave Revealed. Near Florence, everyone is aware of the Sea Lion Caves – an attraction filled with giant barking, roaring residents in a sea cave several hundred feet below the top of a basalt cliff. You take an elevator down to see these beasties, though they come pounding in from the surf through a giant hole in these cliffs.

Have you ever wondered what that sea cave looks like from the outside? There is a secret viewpoint where, with some optical aid, you can check it out. Look closely and you can see more of the sea lions perched just outside the cave entrance, which appears to be several stories high.


Favorite Beach Revealed. Also outside Florence, Baker Beach is one of the central Oregon coast's hotspots for hiking sandy dunes, miles of flat, sandy shoreline or for horseback riding. The main entrance to the beach is a vast tract of sand, with giant dunes sitting quite a ways away on either side of you. But from another secret, high vantage point, you can get an aerial view of this beachy wonder.

Cannon Beach Views Compressed. What if you could find a vantage point near Cannon Beach where you could see miles of major landmarks - seemingly disconnected - all aligned so that they were clumped together?

Such a place does exist, although Oregon Coast Beach Connection won't tell you where. This special viewpoint also requires use of a zoom lens to get these landmarks in such a position.

Here they are: the big rock of Silver Point is closest; the second sea stack is near Silver Point, which is part of those huge, majestic viewpoints just south of town. Cannon Beach's familiar Haystack is in the far distance, along with its “needles.” The bluff in the foreground is part of Hug Point.


Crazed Yachats Landmark Tamed. Down around Yachats, the big attraction is often Cape Perpetua and its manic Devil's Churn – both a tad south of town. Normally, this huge gash in the basalt channels the energy of the waves into a foamy, dangerous rage. It's known for largely being a constant cauldron of oceanic madness.

But at night, the long exposures required by the camera results in something you never see: the waves have become a soft blur, a gentle, hazy glow of white and blue. It's a bit ghostly, and in fact it is, to some degree, at least photographically, the ghosts of waves.

Add to this place and time of day the post-dusk afterglow that's left over by the day's sunset - visible to a camera for perhaps as long as an hour after the sun goes down – and you have this surreal, swirling scene at the Churn. The waves are still exploding in violent bursts of energy down there, and still making large booming noises as they come trampling in, one after the other. But with the shutter open for four minutes, all that's seen are these fuzzy forms – vague outlines of where the surf often hits.

The bright yellow trees – another really startling aspect to this scene – are the result of lighting from the parking lot above.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 