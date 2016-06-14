Complete Oregon Coast Fourth of July, Independence Day, 2016

(Oregon Coast) – It's a day so full of fun it spills over into the night. Independence Day on the Oregon coast is a massive affair, with music, parades, food and of course fireworks. You'll find a Dachshund race in the mix. So here is a complete roundup of Independence Day happenings on the upper half of the coast – some 180 miles of celebrations. (Above: Fourth of July in Rockaway Beach).

Be on the lookout for extra amounts of traffic, be aware of fireworks laws on the beaches (it's illegal), and you'll want to have already made your lodging reservations by now. Most hotels, motels and rentals were filled up months ago. You may have some luck if you look at the Oregon Coast Lodging Guide now.

All events are on the fourth, unless otherwise noted. Two cities do have their celebrations on other days.

Fireworks at Astoria. Look for fireworks at dusk along the bay. Astoria, Oregon.

Fourth of July in Warrenton. Classic Car Show at 11 a.m. at Robinson Community Park (behind City Hall). Motorcycle Tailgate Party, at 11 a.m. at Robinson Community Park. Kids' Decorated Bike Show & Activity Area starts at noon, at the gravel lot next to the fire station/City Hall on Main Avenue. Warrenton Volunteer Firefighters Community Barbecue happens at noon at the fire station/City Hall on Main Avenue. Then there's the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade at 3 p.m. along Main Avenue from the Post Office to 9th Street and then west to Warrenton Grade School. Warrenton, Oregon.

Seaside's Fireworks Show at the Turnaround. Enormous show towering overhead, starts at dusk. Easily draws 10,000 people. Tips: Less crowded and better parking starts about five blocks from the Turnaround, along the streets running just south, alongside the beach. http://www.seasidechamber.com. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6391.

4th of July Parade, Seaside. A tradition of a grand parade including floats, marching bands, and much more, will take its annual trip around downtown Seaside. 11 a.m. Seaside, Oregon.

4th of July Old Fashioned Social. A Seaside tradition on the 4th of July at the Old Fashioned Social, right after the parade. You'll find food, music, games, a hilarious cake walk, silent auction, face painting, and much more. Also enjoy free tours of the history museum. 11 a.m. Seaside Historical Society & Museum. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. seasidemuseum.org

Cannon Beach Fourth of July Parade. No fireworks in town because of the bird refuge. The parade route starts northbound on Spruce street and then loops back onto Hemlock street headed south through downtown. Sign up for the parade is at 9:00 - 10:45am at the American Legion Hall. Face painting is at the American Legion and strawberry shortcake at the US Bank. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0424.

The Fourth in Manzanita. The pancake breakfast opens the day at 8 a.m. at Fifth and Laneda (the former firehouse). Manzanita holds a Community Parade on Laneda Avenue that starts at 1 p.m. The public is invited to hop in. Look for a fireworks show on Manzanita beach at 10 p.m. www.manzanitafireworks.com/attend.html.

Rockaway Beach hosts one of the largest 4th of July celebrations on the north Oregon coast. It begins with the Baked Goods & Plant Sale at the Lions Club, at 9 a.m. Look for the Independence Parade at 11 a.m. The day’s festivities include a bake sale, dachshund races and a flyover by the National Guard. When it gets dark, around 10 p.m., head to the Ocean’s Edge Wayside or Rockaway beaches for a spectacular fireworks display to cap the holiday fun. www.rockawaybeach.net/events/july-4th-celebration.

Pacific City Fireworks, July 2. This year, the Pacific City Fireworks display takes place on July 2 in Bob Straub State Park at dusk. The flashes lighting up Cape Kiwanda is always a remarkable sight. www.pacificcity.org/events/Pacific-City-Fireworks.html.

Lincoln City Fourth of July. The fireworks display will begin at dusk over Siletz Bay in the historic Taft District of Lincoln City. Public parking is available in the area as well as shuttle service. The free shuttle will operate from 6 pm until midnight on July 4th with stops at Oregon Coast Community College and Taft High School. For the first time, the fireworks over Siletz Bay will be electronically fired. As opposed to manually fired displays, the new electronic display will be perfectly timed for a better viewing experience. In addition, the fireworks will be set to music. Onlookers can dance the night away as colors fill the sky. Oregoncoast.org.

Gleneden Beach 4th of July. Just south of Lincoln City. A pancake breakfast including all the fixings from 8-11am at the Gleneden Beach Community Club located at 110 Azalea St. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-10. Explore the craft fair and food court from 9 am – 3 pm at Eden Hall located at 6675 Gleneden Beach Loop Rd. There will be arts, crafts, food, and live music to enjoy. The 22nd Annual Fourth of July Parade will begin at 1pm following a route through the Gleneden Beach community. The parade route map is available at www.oregoncoast.org/4th-of-july-celebration.

Fireworks over Yaquina Bay, Newport. View the fireworks from all over town - beaches, nearby hills, and all around the bay. Many of Newport's boat charter services will offer bay trips during the fireworks celebration. Notable for the massive booming noises that echo around the nearby hills. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801

4th of July Celebration Run, Newport. Races include Half-Marathon, 10k, 5k & a free Kids Fun Run. 8:30 a.m. Rogue Brewery. 2320 Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon. http://www.ardoradventures.com/celebration-run/

July 4 Annual Community Concert, Newport. Newport Symphony with special guest star Katie Harman Oregon’s own Miss America 2002. 4 p.m. Includes a barbecue at 2:30 p.m. Newport Middle School, 825 NE 7th St. Newport, Oregon.

July 2-4. Waldport's Clam-a-Rama. Check tide times for this weekend. Licenses required (available on site). Unique trophies awarded each day. Get out early for loads of fun and hands-on instruction and guidance from Ranger Cameron ("Clamron"). 541-563-2133. Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center. (S side of the Waldport Bridge)

July 3 – Fireworks in Waldport. Enjoy a fabulous display of fireworks over Alsea Bay beginning at dusk. You'll find plenty of sandy beach to enjoy the view. Park at Patterson State Park or park in Waldport to view the festivities from the Historic Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center or along Keady Wayside.

Yachats Festivities and La De Da Parade. Wacky and whimsical, the Yachats la de da Parade begins at noon. Find a place on the beach by the mouth of the Yachats River to watch the 2:30 pm Duck Race. At dusk, the fireworks display is impressive as the explosions light up the bay and the ocean water. Yachats.org.

Independence Day Celebration at Florence. Family-friendly events take place all day in Historic Old Town including a watermelon eating contest and a pie eating contest, noon to 7 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Florence, Oregon. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour









