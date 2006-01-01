Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

Central Coast Summer: July in Florence, Yachats

Published 06/13/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – The very center point of the Oregon coast – Florence – definitely heats up for mid-summer, as does the ultra-charming burgh of Yachats.  Some major music festivals hit the area, fun with food, plenty of outdoors happenings, along with two hugely popular open air farmers’ markets and the raucous of Independence Day. (Above: Stonefield Beach, between Yachats and Florence).

June 28-August 30. Lane County: On the Western Edge. A mixed-media art exhibit. Artists’ reception on July 14 from 4-6 p.m. Gallery 5. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 14. ArtWalk. See the Six Shooters photography exhibit and “Lane County: On the Western Edge,” along with works by Debbie Pacheco and Dagmar Huber. 3-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 14. Gallery One Artists’ Reception. 4-6 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 21. Cool At The Coast Summer Golf Spectacular. A fundraiser to fight polio. Registration at 8 a.m. Tee off at 10 a.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-999-1713.

July 21. Van Fans Ice Cream Social. Help this outstanding community organization raise funds to support the van that provides transportation for cancer patients going to and from Eugene for treatment. 1-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 21. Sand Master Jam. Sandboarding event. 2-6 p.m. Sand Master Park. 5351 Hwy 101. Florence, Oregon.

July 22. U.S. Army Band. Get in the patriotic mood with a matinee performance by the U.S. Army Band. 2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 28. Oregon Mayors Association Conference. The Oregon Mayors Association holds an all-day conference featuring ethics training, an open forum Q&A, and an awards presentation honoring school children state-wide for their winning entries in the “If I Were Mayor” contest. 10 a.m.-4:25 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 31-August 30. Art exhibits. The mixed media work of Barbara Krystoff-Scott appears in Gallery One. Sue Gilday's colorful fused glass pieces will be in the glass case. Meet both artists at a reception on August 11. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Tuesday. Salsa Class. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Community welcome for beginners and advanced salsa dancing. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Farmers Market. Fresh produce, crafts and gifts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 E. Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts – straight from the central Oregon coast. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

June 1-July 8. Yachats Arts Guild Exhibition. The Yachats Arts Guild presents its summer exhibition of outstanding art, including original oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings, sculptures, and photography. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Yachats Commons Room 8. 441 Hwy. 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

June 18-August 24. Camp Yachats. Week-long summer programs for 4 to 6 year old children. Arts & crafts, cooking, music, reading, outdoor adventures and more! Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Room 4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4599.

June 25-August 24. Camp YOUGOTTAWANNA. Week-long summer day camp program for kids 6 years old and up. Weekly themes, indoor and outdoor adventures, science, arts and crafts, and much more! Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 1-5 p.m. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4599.

July 3. Waldport Fireworks. Annual fireworks display over Alsea Bay. Waldport, Oregon.

July 3-4. Clam-o-rama. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2133.

July 4. Pie and Ice Cream Social. The Yachats Ladies Club will wow you with an incredible variety of delicious pies. A variety of beverages will also be sold. Come early for the best selection and before the pie is gone. Yachats Commons. W. Fourth & Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3205.

July 4. Yachats La De Da Parade and fireworks. Fun, whimsical, low-tech La De Da Parade at noon sponsored by the Yachats Area Chamber of Commerce. Great food, entertainment and music all afternoon and evening about town. Spectacular fireworks at sundown over the Yachats Bay. Yachats, Oregon.

July 4. BLOOM! Open House. Freebie art activities, sweet treats, and lots of prizes. 3-6 p.m. GreenHouse Market Place. 2118 Hwy 101 N. Building 1. Yachats, Oregon.

July 5. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

July 13-15. Yachats Music Festival. For over 30 years, Yachats has had the privilege of hosting internationally acclaimed artists of Four Seasons. This magnificent music festival includes three days of cameo performances by 20 to 25 major classical artists. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon. fsarts.org/?page_id=22.

July 14. Waldport Golf Tournament. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2133.

July 14. Yachats Lions Annual Fish Fry. Dinner includes deep fried fish with baked beans, coleslaw, garlic bread and drink. $10 for persons 12 and older. $6 under 12. Home made pie $3 per slice. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Yachats Lions Hall. W. Fourth & Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon.

July 19. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

July 21. Uniquely Oregon: Native American Art. Presented by Tracey Prince and the Friends of the Yachats Commons Academy. 5-9 p.m. Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

July 27. Weird Science of Baseball. Presented by the Yachats Academy of Arts & Sciences. A slide presentation about the unexpected physics, psychology, and physiology of baseball. Two very short videos will be shown as well. A baseball and bat will be used for demonstration, but no windows will be broken. 5:30-10 p.m. Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

