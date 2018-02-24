Oregon Coast in March: Ocean Film Series, Native Plants Talk

Published 02/24/2018 at 4:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Native plants of the Oregon coast and a film series on various aspects of the ocean – often from a female viewpoint. These are the knowledge nuggets in store for two parts of the Oregon coast in March. One happens in Tillamook and the other takes place in Newport, with both providing a pleasing ride for the mind and senses. (Above: a scene from the surfing film "It Ain't Pretty," showing in Newport).

Ginny Maffitt will be presenting a hands-on program featuring native plants of the Oregon coast at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, 2106 Second Street, Tillamook, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Her topic is “Native Plants: Food Factories for Critters, Source of Life for Indigenous People,” and she will be using both live photos and life plants used by native people for clothing, food, medicines, and housing for visitors to examine.

Teaching elementary school in the Beaverton District for many years, Ginny introduced her classes to the First People of eastern Oregon and the Northwest, but little was known about the local people. As several books have now been published and museums have begun to show their artifacts, it has been a labor of love for Ginny to collect the photos, documents, plant artifacts and stories about these peaceful and creative people.

Ginny and her husband John have lived in Sherwood for 25 years. Gardening on an acre has made it easy to grow many native plants so interconnected with the local flora and fauna.

Ginny volunteers at the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge in Sherwood and at the Wapato Lake National Wildlife Refuge, near Gaston. Since 1998, Ginny has been the acting botanist there collecting vouchers for both herbariums, plus generating spread sheets and digital photo records of all plant species found, native and introduced.

Following Ginny’s presentation, museum visitors are invited to an artist reception for Frances Stilwell, whose “Oregon’s Botanical Landscape” exhibit is currently on display at the Pioneer Museum.

On the central Oregon coast, the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation’s Surf n’ Stewardship Film Series is back. This year's series, themed “Women and the Sea,” features three films directed by women. These inspiring films highlight women taking on marine conservation issues, the strength of the Pacific Ocean, and sexism in the surf industry.

All films will be held at Rogue Brewers on the Bay (2320 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, Oregon) at 6 pm (doors at 5:30 pm). Don't forget to wear a tiki shirt to the first two screenings for a great beer discount as part of Rogue’s Tiki Tuesday. Admission is free (donations accepted).

Tuesday, March 6 features Straws: An award winning documentary, directed by Linda Booker, that illuminates the problems related to straws and other single use plastic pollution that inundate the waterways and oceans. Following the screening, a panel discussion will be held about the impacts of single-use plastics on local waste management, recycling programs, and the environment, as well as locally-driven solutions to these problems. There will also be a free sustainability-themed raffle. http://www.strawsfilm.com

Tuesday, March 20 is the film Losing Sight of Shore. Emmy-winning director Sarah Moshman documents a group of female rowers in their trying and triumphant expedition rowing across the Pacific Ocean from the US to Australia, a trek never before completed by a team of four, nor a group of women. http://losingsightofshore.com

On Friday, April 6 the movie is It Ain’t Pretty. An award winning documentary about the challenges and triumphs of female big wave surfers fighting sexism in the water, in competition, in the media and in the surf industry with the support of a closely-knit community of like-minded women. The screening will be followed by a discussion. http://itaintprettyfilm.com

