Recent Oregon Coast, Science News: Meteors, Earthquake, Tsunami Debris

Published 03/01/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Never a dull moment, it seems, on the Oregon coast: either on the beaches, just offshore beneath the ocean or even in the skies above the region. The last few weeks have yielded some extraordinary science news, and here's a bit of a roundup.

After a couple of nasty earthquakes near New Zealand, off Alaska and even near Coos Bay, Oregon Coast Beach Connection created the Live Earthquake Updates from Oregon, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska section. It also includes news about recent quakes and articles from regional scientists.

Not long after, a major meteor ripped through the skies of Russia, creating all sorts of damage in the Chelyabinsk region. It all happened a day before a rather close shave for Earth, with an asteroid flyby that left very little room for error. The Russian meteorite pieces were definitely not from that asteroid – and here's why.

Tsunami debris made it into the news an awful lot around the coast. First, a 30-foot craft was found in Gleneden Beach, with officials soon discovering it was indeed from the Japanese tsunami of 2011. See more at Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris Update: Boat Removed, Sign Translated.

On the southern Oregon coast, near Coos Bay, yet another unwelcome vessel made an appearance. Although it had Japanese writing on it, officials had not yet determined if it was indeed from the tsunami. It was removed from the beach.

It turns out, Oregon Coast tsunami debris cleanups in March still need volunteers – a lot of them. They happen mostly in Newport but one in the Nehalem Bay area this month. You can help.

In more pleasant news, hummingbirds will be showing up soon. Oregon wildlife officials say there are some beautiful bird sights awaiting the visitor to the coast.

Looking for amphibians and seal pups? ODFW said now is a good time to look for seal pups on some part of the south coast, and your chances of spotting some amphibians in coastal green areas is getting pretty good;.

Also, Oregon officials say there are plenty of elk being seen in the Oregon coast range, and sea lions are making a splash around the Oceanside area. Here's how to find them.

