A cuddly pet- and family-friendly beauty that boasts a host of complimentary fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among other things. Immaculate rooms - great sense of fun and quirkiness. Free wi-fi. There are also free movies. Small pet fee.

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

 

Dig Deeper Into Oregon Coast with Summer Science Workshops

Published 06/15/2015 at 4:22 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A variety of science workshops about the Oregon coast are offered this summer, providing yet another reason to go kick it at the beaches. Environmental group CoastWatch is offering three-day plunges into coastal science, led by ecologist Stewart Schultz, an authority on the Northwest’s coastal region. Fawn Custer, CoastWatch’s volunteer coordinator, will join him.

While the workshops were developed to provide training to volunteers interested in citizen science and monitoring the shoreline (including participants in CoastWatch), they are open to the public, and would be of interest to anyone who is fascinated by the ecology of our coastal region. Teachers and other professionals can obtain 24 Professional Development Units by taking a workshop.

The workshops will be held in Arch Cape, July 18-20; Depoe Bay, August 1-3; and Port Orford, August 14-16. Three full days of instruction will cover the major coastal ecosystems: tidepools, sandy beaches, estuaries, forests and the nearshore ocean. Tides, landforms, birds and marine mammals will be considered. Matters of concern such as marine debris and invasive species will also be discussed. This year there will be a special emphasis on Oregon’s marine reserves. Each session will include field trips, indoor presentations and laboratory experiences (with some variation, depending on the weather).

To register online, go to http://tinyurl.com/shoreline2015.

The workshops will be held: July 18-20, Arch Cape Fire Hall Meeting Room, 72979 Hwy 101, Arch Cape. August 1-3, Depoe Bay Community Hall, 220 S.E. Bay Street, Depoe Bay. August 14-16, OSU Sea Grant Field Station, 444 Jackson Street, Port Orford. Each workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the first day, and at 8 a.m. on the final two days, and will run until approximately 4:30 p.m. each day.

Workshop fee will be $70 for those who are both CoastWatchers and members of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition (CoastWatch’s parent group), $90 for those who are either CoastWatchers or Oregon Shores members, and $120 for others (who are invited to join Oregon Shores on the registration site and take the discount). Snacks will be provided; lunch is brown-bag.

Reservations can be made online at http://tinyurl.com/shoreline2015 or by linking through the CoastWatch website, http://oregonshores.org/coastwatch.php5. It is also possible to reserve a place and pay by mail. Checks made out to the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition can be sent to P.O. Box 33, Seal Rock, OR 97376. Be sure to specify which workshop is intended.

For more information, contact Fawn Custer, (541) 270-0027, fawn@oregonshores.org.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

