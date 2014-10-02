|
Oregon Coast High Wind Watch Coming
02/10/2014
(Oregon Coast) – The fun never stops this week, it seems. As Portland and the valley slowly thaw out, the Oregon coast will be under a high wind watch from Tuesday through Wednesday morning, with the possibility of 70 mph gusts.
The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Portland just issued the high wind watch, in effect from Tuesday night through the following morning. Winds near beaches and headlands could be getting south winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70. Coastal communities may get sustained winds of around 30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph – such as Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Pacific City, Oceanside, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.
The NWS said the timing will be beginning Tuesday evening and going until around daybreak on Wednesday morning.
While nothing too out of the ordinary for the Oregon coast, there could be some impact.
“These winds possibly cause tree damage resulting in power disruptions,” the NWS said in its bulletin. “These winds also cause travel problems, especially for trucks and oversize vehicles.
See Oregon coast weather updates here, and follow the links to individual cities and further updates.
