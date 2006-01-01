Central Oregon Coast Garden Named One of Top 60 in NW

Published 08/23/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Lincoln City's Connie Hansen Garden was recently featured in the book "The Pacific Northwest Garden Tour" and hailed as among the best in the Pacific Northwest. The book, by Donald Olson, looks at some 60 gardens in this region and heaps high praises on the Hansen Garden.

Olson said there is a kind of a “self-assured confidence” about the garden, a clear sign it was created by someone who knew her plants and, like an artist, wasn't afraid to experiment with shapes, colors, and juxtapositions."

Also on the garden he writes:

"Though the garden is small, its artful design makes it seem much larger, with surprises to be found along its meandering paths and around every corner."

The author also mentions that one of the great things about the gardens is the variety of rare and unusual plants for sale, many varieties of which cannot be found in area nurseries.

University of California botanist Connie Hansen created the Garden during the last two decades of her life. Hansen passed away in 1993, but by then visitors from around the world were hitting this part of the central Oregon coast to admire the collection of unusual plants and to study the intricacies of her garden design.

Over the years, numerous volunteers with a staunch passion for the place continued the work on the garden, keeping it safe from commercial development and keeping it open and free to the public. Also over that time, a garden house was added with open viewing to the garden for meetings, weddings, and other special occasions.

Donald Olson is a travel writer, novelist, and playwright with a longtime interest in gardens and gardening. His travel stories have appeared in the New York Times, National Geographic, and other national publications. He is also the author of many travel guides including Frommer's EasyGuide to Seattle, Portland and the Oregon Coast. The book, which is available now, is published by Timber Press and is quickly becoming a summer best seller. To reserve your copy, visit www.timberpress.com or your nearest book retailer.

For more information on the Connie Hansen Garden, call 541-994-6338 or visit www.conniehansengarden.com.

