Conference Looks at 'State of the Oregon Coast'

Published 09/10/2014

(Florence, Oregon) – The State of the Coast conference is happening October 25 in Florence – a gathering where everyone from scientists, students and industry officials to citizens can learn, network, and engage in the current and future state of Oregon’s marine environment. It's a mixed bag of presentations on subjects relevant to various disciplines and vocations on the Oregon coast, digging more deeply into everything from seafood, hazards to science research and more.

This year, a major highlight is the keynote speaker: Paul Greenberg, a James Beard award-winning author of the New York Times bestseller and Notable Book Four Fish: The Future of the Last Wild Food. He is a regular contributor to the New York Times‘ Opinion Page, Magazine, Dining section, and Book Review, Greenberg lectures widely on seafood and ocean sustainability.

Paul’s latest book, American Catch, looks closely at American seafood. Paul reveals that almost 90 percent of the seafood Americans eat comes from abroad, and he will be talking about how it’s time to bring back local U.S. seafood.

Subjects covered this year include tsunamis, sea star wasting disease, coastal energy, ocean acidification, El Nino/La Nina and seafood cooking demonstrations.

Above: author Paul Greenberg

Informative talks on current marine science and policy issues, the ever popular student poster session, and the opportunity to engage and network with research, industry, and community leaders will all be a part of the day.

New this year: attendees will have the opportunity to move about and select break-out sessions where, in smaller groups, they can listen, learn, share, and participate in hands-on activities, such as seafood cooking demonstrations and planning and preparing for a coastal hazard.

The student poster session is where conference participants can view research and interact with other student scientists as they explain their marine-related studies and results. This is a chance for students to showcase their research, gain professional experience, and network.

State of the Coast is planned by Oregon Sea Grant with direction from a diverse planning committee. State of the Coast will, once again, be held at the Florence Events Center in Florence, Oregon. General registration is $35 and student registration is $25. http://www.stateofthecoast.com/

