Oregon Coast Spring Beach Cleanup Coming April 1

Published 02/22/2017 at 3:49 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – SOLVE again comes to the rescue of Oregon sands with the annual Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup happening on April 1. Twice a year, hundreds of state residents hit the beaches of the Oregon coast to scour out tens of thousands of pounds of litter and marine debris that has washed in from winter storms. This time around it's presented by AAA, and the SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup is looking for volunteers and counting on families, schools, business groups, and people of all ages to join together in cleaning this shoreline.

It happens every spring and fall, with people from all around Oregon heading to the beach as part of this impressive work crew. This home-grown tradition has benefited people and wildlife alike, supporting clean seas and healthy communities.

This year's event coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the Oregon Beach Bill, which granted public recreational access to beaches along all 362 miles of coastline. This landmark piece of legislation has contributed to what makes Oregon such a unique place to live and visit. The April 1 event is yet another means of celebrating 50 years of public beaches by helping to protect the coast for present and future generations.

It takes place along the entire 362 miles of Oregon coastline, happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can register at one of 45 beach cleanup sites from Fort Stevens State Park near Astoria to Harris Beach in Brookings. For more information and to see a list of cleanup site, please visit solveoregon.org or call Kaleen Boyle at 503-844-9571 x332.

The SOLVE beach cleanups have been around since 1984, with the organization first going by S.O.L.V (for Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism), and then simply shortening the acronym to SOLV. In recent recent years it added the E for the new and more direct name of SOLVE.

Over those three decades, over 250,000 volunteers have removed an astounding 3.5 million pounds of debris from Oregon's beaches. This debris comes in many forms: from the single bottle cap littered on the beach to a thousand-pound commercial fishing net. One recent study published in the journal Science indicates that the entire ocean system of the world gets about eight million tons of plastic dumped into it each year. This number is on the rise, scientists say, and the impacts on the ocean, coastlines and marine life are getting worse.

"Thousands of pounds of marine debris both from Oregon and across the Pacific basin wash ashore on our iconic beaches each year, threatening the health of our wildlife and coastal communities," said Joy Hawkins, SOLVE Program Coordinator. "While this is a worldwide problem, local citizens have the power to make a difference here on our own shores."

For those participating, you'll want to come prepared. Dress with the weather in mind – which could mean rain, wind, sun or all three interchanging. Organizers say you'll need sturdy shoes. All cleanup supplies will be provided. Volunteers who would like to help make the event more sustainable are encouraged to bring their own reusable bucket and work gloves. The most common items found during this event are broken pieces of plastic and cigarette butts, which are harmful to local wildlife. Bring an old colander to sift the tide lines for these tiny pieces.

Other sponsors of the Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup include Fred Meyer, Martin Hospitality, Northwest Natural, and The Standard. Coordinating sponsors are Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and local coast haulers. Media sponsors are K103fm, and KOIN 6.

















